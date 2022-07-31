LIVE streaming, when and where to watch, schedule, Dream 11 forecast, selections





Hindukush Stars will face Mis Ainak Knights in the 28th match of the 2022 Shpageeza Cricket League at Kabul International Cricket Stadium on Monday, August 1. one in their last five games, the latter also won just two of their last five games. However, both will probably also put on the best show in their next match. Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has hosted the sixth edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 and a few of the country’s renowned players have also participated. Eight teams now play in the tournament – Amo Sharks, Band-e Amir Dragons, Bost Defenders, Kabul Eagles, Mis Ainak Knights, Spinghar Tigers, Hindukhus Stars and Pamir Zalmi and a total of 32 matches will be played over a 19-day period and 27 matches have taken place so far. READ MORE: Commonwealth Games, Cricket: Records and Stats Hindukush Stars vs Mis Ainak Knights, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022: LIVE Streaming, When & Where To Watch There will be no LIVE TELECAST for the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 in India. However, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Radio-Television of Afghanistan (RTA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the production and broadcasting of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022. All matches will be broadcast on RTA in Afghanistan. Hindukush Stars vs Mis Ainak Knights, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022: Dream 11 Prediction Hazratullah Zazai (c), Zubaid Akbari, Akbar Musazai, Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Allah Noor, Gulbadin Naib, Muslim Musa, Sami Totakhil, Allah Ghazanfar, Gulbadin Naib, Zahir Khan READ MORE: England vs South Africa: ODI records and stats at Emirates Old Trafford READ MORE: England vs South Africa: ODI records and stats at Emirates Old Trafford Hindukush Stars vs Mis Ainak Knights, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022: Squads Hindukush stars: Hamid Hassan (Captain), Noor Ali Zadran, Mirwais Ashraf, Zahid Saleemi, Bahar Ali Shinwari, Muslim Musa, Nisar Wahdat, Zia Ul Haq Eisakhail, Noor ul Haw Malikzai, Abudllah Adil, Shams ur Rahman, Pervizm Mallikzai, Nasee Surkodai, Imran Mohammadi, Fitratullah Khawri, Wahidullah Shafaq, Usman Adil. Mis Ainak Knights: Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain, Retained), Mohammad Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad Lakanwal, Ibrahim Zadran, Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, Hasibullah Lakanwal, Afsar Zazai, Sediqullah Pachahiralis Zai, Murdranil, Bildran Zai muradi.

