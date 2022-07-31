Things to see as Boilermakers open training

WEST LAFAYETTE As Purdue kicks off preseason training on Tuesday, here are some of the key storylines about the Boilermakers entering the 2022 season.

Defensive Line Depth

While there is no George Karlaftis, there are plenty of bodies and maybe enough to go three deep in every position. No player will replace the Kansas City Chiefs’ first-round draft pick, but a group effort could yield a similar production from the finishing position. Branson Deen and Lawrence Johnson will anchor tackle spots and backups Damarjhe Lewis, and Prince Body saw plenty of action last season to provide support. Jack Sullivan is poised to fill Karlaftis’ place and the LEO (DE/LB hybrid) position is likely to see a combination of Kydran Jenkins, Murray State transfer Scott Humpich and Yanni Karlaftis when healthy. Khordae Sydnor (end) and freshman Mo Omonode (tackle) will be part of the rotation.

We do have depth. That’s the good thing. The bad thing do we have a George or DaMarcus Mitchell? I don’t know about that, said Coach Jeff Brohm. The four on the field have to be really good players and produce.

Return Game Boost

The addition of Iowa transfer Charlie Jones makes the return better. Right? Jones, who is also a receiver, was the Big Tens Returner of the Year last season and his presence should allow the Boilermakers to finally get to grips with special teams. Purdue was Fair Catch U under Brohm, and it’s hard to fault the strategy because it worked by avoiding turnover and maintaining field position. But the Boilermakers need a spark in this area and if Jones delivers it could be the difference between a good and a special season.

Name, Image and Likeness: How Purdue Athletes Did It, Expect More Participation in Year 2

We think we brought in a man who has proven himself in that position, Brohm said. We want to try to help him excel in the return and come up with ways to use that talent and be dynamic there.

He definitely wanted to come and show more reception skills and from what we’ve seen so far I think he can do that and make plays for us inside and out.

Time for tight ends

Purdue has two of the better ones in the Big Ten with Payne Durham and Garrett Miller and Paul Piferi development offers another option. With Durham and Miller, the Boilermakers have experience, playing skills and a lot of toughness. However, the duo is underused, but for two good reasons: David Bell and Rondale Moore. With no legit NFL-caliber No. 1 receiver on the list, you could show up — this should be the year when the tight ends are more emphasized. Brohms has been proven to be offensive to stretch the field, but consistently using those under routes with the tight ends can be an additional concern for defensive coordinators.

Jalen Graham

The best player in defense has more to offer. The outer linebacker, who also plays safety, nickel and could probably draft from the edge, wreaked havoc last season and was a disruptive force for most of the season. His pick-six against Nebraska exemplifies his playmaking skills and he is always crawling off the ball. He can play against power-run teams and also spread fouls. Look for another great season.

No QB drama

Aidan OConnell is number 1 on the depth chart. It is the first time since 2019 that Brohm has identified the starter before pre-season practice. It’s one less question to ask.

Who is number 2?

Speaking of quarterbacks, who does Brohm turn to when OConnell is unavailable? Austin Burton is the obvious choice as he has the most experience and brings a running element, but Michael Alaimo and Brady Allen are making progress. Would Brohm use multiple quarterbacks, similar to what he did in Iowa victory last season?

State of play

It’s an annual question, at least the last three seasons since the Boilermakers finished last in dragging the distance between Big Ten teams. But to be fair, the ground game showed improvements in close range situations and that’s where Purdue has to be judged. King Doerue and Dylan Downing are joined by Kobe Lewis, a Central Michigan transfer who didn’t play last season due to a knee injury, but has that promise. Don’t forget Iowa transfer Tyrone Tracy, whose main position is receiver but will be a factor in the run game.

I thought the last half of the season we got better at running and became more productive, Brohm said. The goal is not necessarily to be a juggernaut in it, but to be efficient when needed. It will always be a work in progress.

And the No. 1 recipient is…

Enough options at the moment. It wouldn’t be a debate if Milton Wright wasn’t academically unfit, but his absence has left a void. However, the Boilermakers proved they didn’t need Wright in the bowl game, but some of those performances should be carried over to the 2022 season. Broc Thompson had a monster bowl game, but is recovering from the rods stuck in his shins. Tracy and Jones bring athleticism and a desire to develop into key goals in the passing game. Maroon transfer Elijah Canyon didn’t play in the spring but will get a chance. Two to watch Mershawn Rice and Abdur-Rahmeen Yaseen. Both have had injuries but could play a big part if they are healthy.

Purdu Football: Injury Updates Heading For Preseason Practices Start

Impact of transfers

Purdue brought in 11 and everyone is expected to challenge for starting places or see game time. The transfers played a key role in securing nine wins for the Boilermakers last season. A new group is counted on again.

Any transfers we’ve made should play out for us, Brohm said.

Is Jack Ansell the number 1 punter?

Yes, but the competition remains lurking. Ansell had a mixed bag of freshmen, which wasn’t surprising as the Australian native was adjusting to life in another country and the experience of playing Big Ten football.

We need more production from our point team, Brohm said. He really showed good promise; he has a big leg and consistency is the hurdle he has to take. We expect that if Jack performs, Hell will be the starter, but there will be competition and we wouldn’t be afraid to use multiple guys.

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier and USA Today Network. Email [email protected] and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc