Connect with us

Sports

Things to see as Boilermakers open training

Published

52 seconds ago

on

By

 


WEST LAFAYETTE As Purdue kicks off preseason training on Tuesday, here are some of the key storylines about the Boilermakers entering the 2022 season.

Defensive Line Depth

While there is no George Karlaftis, there are plenty of bodies and maybe enough to go three deep in every position. No player will replace the Kansas City Chiefs’ first-round draft pick, but a group effort could yield a similar production from the finishing position. Branson Deen and Lawrence Johnson will anchor tackle spots and backups Damarjhe Lewis, and Prince Body saw plenty of action last season to provide support. Jack Sullivan is poised to fill Karlaftis’ place and the LEO (DE/LB hybrid) position is likely to see a combination of Kydran Jenkins, Murray State transfer Scott Humpich and Yanni Karlaftis when healthy. Khordae Sydnor (end) and freshman Mo Omonode (tackle) will be part of the rotation.

We do have depth. That’s the good thing. The bad thing do we have a George or DaMarcus Mitchell? I don’t know about that, said Coach Jeff Brohm. The four on the field have to be really good players and produce.

Oct 16, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) is fired by Purdue Boilermakers defensive tackle Branson Deen (left) and defensive end Jack Sullivan (right) during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Return Game Boost

The addition of Iowa transfer Charlie Jones makes the return better. Right? Jones, who is also a receiver, was the Big Tens Returner of the Year last season and his presence should allow the Boilermakers to finally get to grips with special teams. Purdue was Fair Catch U under Brohm, and it’s hard to fault the strategy because it worked by avoiding turnover and maintaining field position. But the Boilermakers need a spark in this area and if Jones delivers it could be the difference between a good and a special season.

Name, Image and Likeness: How Purdue Athletes Did It, Expect More Participation in Year 2

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.jconline.com/story/sports/college/purdue/football/2022/07/31/purdue-football-2022-game-schedule-season-tickets-boilermakers-open-practice/65386924007/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: