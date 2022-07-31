Jannik Sinner rally past Alcaraz to Umag Crown | ATP tour





It may have been a long time coming, but Jannik Sinner has an ATP Tour title in 2022. The Italian triumphed in a #NextGenATP heavyweight championship match against Carlos Alcaraz with a 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1 win at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag on Sunday. Sinner has been one of the most consistent players on Tour this season, having reached six Tour-level quarter-finals in 2022 ahead of this week’s ATP 250 gravel event in Umag. The second seed had to be at his best against Alcaraz, especially after the Spaniard had won a tight opening set in a tie-break. Still, the Italian began to dictate the baseline exchanges, saving nine of nine break points to take a two-hour, 26-minute win. I am of course very happy, Sinner said after the game. I have [had] a difficult year so far, I had a few unlucky moments, but we worked every time to play better, to be a better player, to be a better person. So I’m really happy to finally be able to lift a trophy this year, but I know I still have a lot of things to improve. It’s all about the process. The win was Sinner’s second against Alcaraz in four weeks, after the Italian won four sets in the pair’s fourth round game at Wimbledon. An essential holding of serve in the second game of the second set was crucial to Sinners’ victory. The Italian managed to fend off six breakpoints to frustrate Alcaraz, before breaking the Spaniards’ serve immediately in the next game. That was a crucial point [of the match]said Sinner. I knew I had to stay there. He made some unforced mistakes and I was very happy to win this race. Then I came back well and raised my level a bit, and I think I found a solution then. The match was the third tour-level meeting in a burgeoning rivalry between two of ATP Tours’ brightest young stars, and the opening set settled the score as both players produced some clean punches and electric moves down the baseline. It was Alcaraz who made his move in the tie-break, leading 5/1 before converting his third set point after a stunning defensive forehand forced Sinner into a tricky half volley. However, after Sinner resisted Alcaraz’s attack to keep his serve and score at 1-1 in the second set, the Italian took center stage. Sinner was a constant threat in return games and he broke Alcaraz’s serve five times in the second and third sets to take a 2-1 lead in the ATP Head2Head pairs series. For this final, Sinner’s six previous ATP Tour championships had been played on hard courts. His triumph in Umag is the sixth world title, and the win against Alcaraz improved the Sinners record against Spanish players in 2022 to 8-0. It was Alcaraz’s second championship loss in as many weeks after falling to Lorenzo Musetti in Hamburg last Sunday. Despite the disappointment of the defeat, the Spaniards are racing this week in Umag to a Tour-leading sixth final of the year that will elevate him above Stefanos Tsitsipas to a career-high No. 4 in the Pepperstone ATP rankings on Monday.

