Saskatchewan hockey legend Wayne Kartusch dies at 82





Article content Wayne Kartusch, who served as chairman of SJHLs for 25 years, died Thursday in Red Deer. He was 82.

Article content Kartusch has been inducted into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame (2007), Regina Sports Hall of Fame (2007), and Saskatchewan Hockey Hall of Fame (2014). He played in the SJHL with hometown Regina Pats for the 1958-59 and 1959-60 seasons. His defense partner was future NHLer Terry Harper. Although Kartusch had sparked the interest of the NHL’s New York Rangers, he decided to join the University of Michigan Wolverines on a hockey scholarship and, in addition to playing in the NCAA ranks from 1960 to 1963, earned a teaching degree. He then played for the IHLs Windsor Bulldogs (1963-64) before earning a master’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Kartusch returned to Regina in 1965 and spent 31 years in education until he retired as principal of Miller Catholic Comprehensive High School to become the full-time president of the SJHL. After leaving the SJHL in 2003, Kartusch received numerous awards, including Hockey Canada’s prestigious Volunteer of the Year award. He was also presented with lifetime memberships by the Saskatchewan Hockey Association and Canadian Junior Hockey League. Beginning in 1965, Kartusch also spent six seasons playing with the Regina Caps senior team, while also becoming involved in coaching and officiating. While coaching a junior B team in the Pats organization, he also refereed in the SJHL. In 1971, Kartusch took over as head coach of the Regina Pat Blues and spent six seasons with that team. He was named SJHLs Coach of the Year in 1974. In June 1978, he became the league president, succeeding Glen Young.

Article content Do you know how a child feels at Christmas? one SJHL governor told the Regina Leader-Posts John Chaput after the appointment of Kartuschs. I think Waynes is going to do great for all of us. Wayne’s father, Mike, was inducted into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame in 1974. He was a minor hockey administrator for a long time before spending 30 years with the Pats organization. He received the Order of Canada (1974) and the Queens Jubilee Medal (1977). Mike Kartusch was 88 when he died on July 12, 1996. The Pats honor a player each season with the Mike Kartusch Community Service Award. Wayne Kartusch was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in December 1998, but nevertheless remained at the helm of the SJHL for another 4 1/2 years. He was predeceased by his wife, Myrna, who passed away on July 13, 2018 at the age of 75. The Kartuschs had three children Mark, Lisa and Mick. [email protected] twitter.com/robvanstone The sports world is constantly changing, just like time. Supplement your regular diet of sports coverage by subscribing to the Regina Leader-Posts 306 Sport Fix newsletter. Each week, sports editor Rob Vanstone will provide additional commentary on the Roughriders, Pats and other teams/sports of interest, along with a look behind the curtain. Click here to subscribe.

