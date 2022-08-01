Nichols named new Ashley Ridge tennis coach | Prepare sports

Scott Nichols is the new head coach of the Ashley Ridge tennis program.

Nichols, who is also Director of Tennis for Legend Oaks Golf and Tennis Club, is taking over a Swamp Foxes program that claimed multiple regional championships under Sean McCawley. Ashley Ridge Athletic Director Randall Tucker expects it to continue to thrive under Nichols’ leadership.

He has a lot of experience both in South Carolina and beyond, Tucker said. He won a few state championships at Hilton Head High and had strong teams when he coached in Texas.

Nichols led four boys’ tennis teams to state championships during his time at Cathedral High School in El Paso, Texas. He led two girls’ teams to win titles when he was with Hilton Head from 2007-11.

More recently, he was the tennis director of the prestigious Marbella Country Club in San Juan Capistrano, California.

It’s nice to be back in the Lowcountry and involved with the high school players again, Nichols said. I’m looking forward to being part of that team atmosphere and trying to compete against teams like Wando. My wife and I were eager to come back here to be closer to family and when Andy (Steingold) retired from Legend Oaks there was a function for me so it all worked out.

His children live in North Carolina and he has a sister who lives in West Ashley. Working in Summerville also offers him a change of pace from Orange County and allows him to devote more time to his other interests.

I’ve been doing real estate since I was seven, both coasts, so I stay very busy, he said. I am also a drummer.

Still, he manages to find time for charitable activities, especially those designed to help wheelchair-bound people and those with cancer, autism, or homelessness.

Nichols has experienced national level success as both a player and Junior Team Tennis coach/instructor. His current teaching certifications include USPTA Elite Professional, USPTA National Tester, Professional Tennis Registry Pro 1, and Professional Wheelchair Instructor. In his 30s and 40s he was one of the top men’s doubles players and was in the top 10 for singles. That success continued into his fifties and last year he was in fourth place for 55-year-olds.

In 2005, he was named United States Professional Tennis Association Southern Division 35 and Over Player of the Year and received the U.S. Professional Tennis Registry Player of the Year. As a member of the US Trabert Cup Team, he represented his country in 2004 at a tournament in Turkey.

Nichols attended Guilford College, where he played varsity tennis for four years. At age 18, he won the Eastern Section Junior Grass Court Singles Championship. Twenty-five years later, he won the USTA National Mens 40s Grass Court Singles Tennis Championship.

I’ve had a great career and checked all the boxes, but here I want to play tennis again in high school, he said. There’s something about bringing a group of people together and working to make them play their best.

The Ashley Ridge Girls lost some talent through graduation and, pending any transfers, there will be no nationally ranked players this fall. However, a few varsity lettermen are expected to return.

My goal for the season is for us to exceed expectations, Nichols said. We’ll just have to really work together and try to build. I feel like my experience can help with things like strategy and conditioning. If they pick up on what I want to teach them, it will at least give us a chance to be competitive with some of the more experienced teams.

He is also an author. His book On the Other Side is inspired by lessons he’s learned over the years about the role the non-dominant hand can play.

Everyone on the list will get a copy, he said. Of course practice and training are important, but at the beginner to intermediate levels I want to make sure I’m teaching with the non-dominant hand and how it affects all strokes.