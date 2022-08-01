England’s men beat Wales in a thrilling and physical Commonwealth Games match





England 4 Department (2 pc); Bandurak (40 pieces, 56 FG); String (53 FG) Wales 2 Prosser (17 pieces); Carson (52 pieces) Two late goals from Nick Bandurak and Phil Roper helped England to a 4-2 win over Wales in an exciting and sometimes hectic affair in Birmingham 2022. It was a savage game between two sets of players who know each other well, with four cards shown to each team but, crucially, three of Wales cards were yellow, giving England a numerical advantage during the second half as the game turned into balance. England had previously taken the lead through Sam Ward, but were fed back by Lewis Prosser. Bandurak then scored to put England back ahead before James Carson equalized when time ran out. But Roper, and then Bandurak again, scored late to give England the points and consolidate their position at the top of Pool B. England: Payne (GK), Sorsby, Creed, Albery, Waller, Goodfield, Calnan, Wallace (c), Griffiths, Ward, Roper. Subs: Mazarelo, Rushmere, Sloan, Ansell, Condon, Bandurak, Smith.

Match report Wales got off to a blazing start in their first game against Canada, but it was England that came out of the blocks faster here. Having failed to score against Ghana, it was only a matter of time before Gold Coast top scorer Sam Ward four years ago would score in these Games. He gave England the lead after just 74 seconds with a low drag between the keeper and the postmaster after Will Calnan delivered England the first penalty corner of the match, making his way down the right flank before a Welsh foot blocked its route to the goal. England kept up the pressure and put Wales relentlessly under pressure in the opening quarter. Zach Wallace was central to that defensive effort and he came close to doubling England’s lead but was denied via a last-ditch intervention by Wales Dale Hutchinson. The first break of the game looked to breathe new life into Wales and just two minutes after the break they leveled their first penalty corner via Lewis Prosser after the midfielder converted Stephen Kelly’s reverse stick attack from close range. But it was England that looked more menacing before half-time and they were twice as close to regaining their lead. First, Nick Bandurak was denied from a short corner before Ward, at full power, tapped a David Condon shot over the bar under pressure from Kelly. While England dominated the first half, there was more of an end-to-end feel to the second, and while David Goodfield missed a good chance to extend England’s lead from a penalty corner, Rupert Shipperley forfeited an even better opening to put Wales on ahead for the first time. The Wales captain received the ball inside the circle after Owain Dolan-Grey expropriated Brendan Creed, but was only able to pass at close range. That miss proved costly, as the game quickly turned against Wales. England thought they had been penalized for a foul on Phil Roper. But replays showed Wales Hutchinson made contact with the ball before Roper’s stick and the decision was overturned. However, England could not be denied and after two yellow cards in quick succession for Welsh pair Shipperley and Daniel Kyriakides, Bandurak made it 2-1 with a drag move from a penalty corner. Wales rode on the pressure from their numerical deficit and rebalanced with James Carson’s emphatic overhead smash with just eight minutes to go. However, there was some controversy surrounding the corner award, with a seemingly clean tackle from Rhys Smiths. But England’s frustration soon turned to joy as Roper seized half a chance and ran free into the circle to send past the advancing Tobias Reynolds-Cotter into Wales’ goal. Bandurak then sealed the win with a second field goal in quick succession, just four minutes from time. Jack Waller fired in from the right wing and his air cross found Bandurak converting for his fifth goal of the Games. The win keeps England at the top of Group B and will return to action against India on Monday. Feeling inspired to pick up a stick? Follow this link to see what’s happening near you: https://www.englandhockey.co.uk/play/pickupastick

