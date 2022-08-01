San Francisco 49ers and Deebo Samuel agree to 3-year extension worth up to $73.5 million





SANTA CLARA, Calif. — After an off-season rollercoaster with a surprising trade request, a social media scrub and half a dozen other recipients signing lucrative contracts, the final domino fell on Sunday when widespread Deebo Samuel agreed to a three-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers. The deal has a maximum value of $73.5 million over the three years and includes $58.1 million in guarantees, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Samuel is the seventh widespread offseason to sign a deal worth at least $24 million a year. Before this season, only DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals had achieved that goal. By closing the deal, the Niners and Samuel brought a peaceful end to a turbulent negotiations that saw Samuel request a transaction from the Niners in April. Despite that request, San Francisco stuck to its desire to solve all the problems that were troubling Samuel and reward him with an important contract that would keep him with the team well into the future. Mission accomplished. During the NFL draw in April, the Niners received some offers on Samuel, but never got anything close to what it took to move him forward. In the weeks that followed, Samuel slowly rejoined the herd and attended the team’s mandatory mini camp in June. Samuel then reported in time for the start of this year’s training camp. He and coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the plan for him when the camp opened Tuesday, agreeing that Samuel would do conditioning work on the side while the Niners and his representatives continued to negotiate a deal. At the time, Niners CEO John Lynch was more optimistic than ever that the parties would strike a deal. “We’ve had really productive and substantive conversations,” Lynch said at the time. “I don’t want to get everyone excited that something is imminent because we’re not there yet, but I really hope we can announce something in the near future that’s exciting for everyone involved. Deebo is here today and we’re excited to continue with him as part of this team.” By signing Samuel, the 49ers kept their most prolific offensive player. In 2021, 26-year-old Samuel coined the term “wide back” because of his ability to play receiver and running back. In his dual role, Samuel emerged as a unique offensive threat, becoming the first player since 1999 and the third in NFL history to have at least 1,000 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns, and five rushing scores in the same season. Along the way, Samuel averaged 18.2 yards per catch and 6.2 yards per carry, scoring a total of 14 touchdowns. His 1,770 yards from scrimmage ranked third in the NFL, and his eight hasty touchdowns were the most by a receiver in league history as he moved up to All-Pro honors. In three NFL seasons, Samuel has 167 receptions for 2,598 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns to go along with 550 rushing yards and 11 scores on the ground. He played in 38 games, including one in 2019 and 2021 and nine in 2020.

