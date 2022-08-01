South Africa beats England by 90 runs, Jos Buttler, captaincy record, Matthew Mott, Tabraiz Shamsi, latest updates





Tabraiz Shamsis’ maiden five-wicket Twenty20 international distance sealed South Africa’s 90-run thrashing of England on Sunday as Proteas completed a 2-1 series victory. The 32-year-old left-arm wrist spinner took 5-24 as England, with 192 for the win, collapsed to 101 with 20 balls left at Southampton after losing their last eight wickets for 49 runs. Watch every match of the Women’s T20I Tri-Series in Ireland live and on demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > Previously, in-form South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks 70 hit his third fifty of the series and Aiden Markram made an unbeaten 51 as the Proteas booked a competitive 191-5. Recalled left arm fast David Willey took 3-25. Shamsis’ draw was all the more impressive given his costly 0-49 return to England’s streak – opening win in Bristol. But South Africa have improved a lot in the field since that 41-run defeat and this win gave them their first T20 series success in England, as well as their first bilateral cue win in the country since 1998. By contrast, the defeat left England still looking for a first series win under new white ball captain Jos Buttler after a one-day international and T20 reverse against India and a draw ODI campaign with the Proteas. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Moeen MARKS fastest 50 ever for England | 01:46 MORE COVERAGE I’m having nightmares: Australian star in cricket hall of disgrace for cardinal hat-trick sin How in the world?: Gardner saves the day as Aussies make an epic comeback Strong as it’s ever been: Cricket leaders dismiss ODI concerns amid healthy boost Jonny Bairstow (27) was the only English batsman to make more than 20, but Buttler and whiteball coach Matthew Mott have at least seven matches of this level scheduled in Pakistan in September to turn the tide for the World Cup T20. in Australia. England’s pursuit suffered an early setback when Buttler was out for 14, caught by spinner Keshav Maharaj’s short third man. Out-of-form Jason Roy fell for 17, caught behind Anrich Nortje after South Africa decided against risking fellow fast bowler Kagiso Rabadas injured ankle ahead of next months three-Test series in England. And when Moeen Ali was brilliantly caught with one hand by a jumping Tristan Stubbs from part-time spinner Markram, the hosts were 59-4. Shamsi then cleared Liam Livingstone before taking two wickets in two balls, with Sam Curran caught in the deep end before Willey was bowled clean. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Jos Buttler has yet to win a white-ball series as England skipper. (Photo by Steve Bardens/AFP) Source: AFP Chris Jordan survived the hat-trick to defeat Shamsi. Adil Rashid holed up for Shamsi before Maharaj ended the match when he knocked off Bairstow using a David Miller flyout, a memorable way for the South Africa captain to finish his 100th T20 international. England’s decision to recall Willey instead of Richard Gleeson reaped an early reward when he hacked potential danger man Quinton de Kock on his stumps for a three-baled duck. But South Africa recovered, with the Proteas 53-1 at the end of the power play. Hendricks completed a 42-ball fifty and he then picked up the pace by three limits in a 16th over bowled by Curran. He was eventually caught well by wicketkeeper Buttler of the expensive Jordan (1-52). But Markram, who was back in South Africa’s T20 squad for the first time since last year’s World Cup, after providing solid support at first, moved on to a 36-ball fifty before Miller hooked in with a quickfire 22.

