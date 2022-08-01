Webster realizes dual-sport ambition by competing with women’s field and ice hockey teams

Makenna Webster was already 7 years old when she started playing ice hockey, but her field hockey career started while she was in physical education class.

Websters grew up in St. Louis and attended elementary school. Websters gym teacher also coached field hockey. One day, Webster’s gym teacher organized field hockey as a classroom activity, and that’s where her dual-sport career began.

We played hockey as one of our units, and I did well at it. And she told me to try it out or play for the club in St. Louis called Gateway, so the following year, after I started playing ice hockey, I started playing field hockey in second grade, Webster said. And since then I have been playing both field and ice hockey.

Webster transferred to Ohio State in May after spending the last two seasons on the Wisconsin women’s ice hockey team. Despite growing up playing two sports she loved, Webster competed in only one collegiate-level with the Badgers women’s ice hockey team, as Wisconsin doesn’t offer hockey as a varsity sport.

However, she excelled by winning a national championship and earning the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player in 2020. She represented the United States at the International Ice Hockey Federation U-18 Womens World Championships, winning two golds from 2018-20.

Still, Webster continued to pursue her passion for both field and ice hockey. Continuing her Gateway Field Hockey Club career, Webster played all through high school and most recently progressed with her team to the 2021 USA Field Hockey National Club Championship game in July 2021.

It was at Team USA where Webster became acquainted with Ohio State hockey head coach Jarred Martin, who has been coaching the United States U-17 National Team since 2015. Martin said he saw her compete in sports on the ice as well as on the field.

It’s one thing to do both. I think it’s another thing to be so successful in both, Martin said. But I think that just shows who she is as a person, her athleticism, her competitiveness. Just her bet. I mean, she just loves, loves to play.

Webster said goodbye to Wisconsin in April and entered the transfer portal. She recorded 66 points, 35 assists and 31 goals during her Badger career, including leading her team with 30 assists and finishing third with 53 points and 23 goals last season.

Webster said she enjoyed her experiences and career in Wisconsin but wanted to continue playing hockey.

My first two years in college, only playing ice hockey, but after that I really missed field hockey, Webster said. When I played that and helped out at Gateway camps over the summer, I realized how much I had missed it and decided to enter the portal.

Ohio State Women’s Ice Hockey Head Coach Nadine Muzerall and the Buckeyes Capture the First National Championship in Program History 20th of March. When Muzerall found out that Webster was planning to transfer from Wisconsin, she got in touch.

Meanwhile, Martin said Gateway Field Hockey Associate Director Kate Graft Webster’s club hockey coach in St. Louis had contacted him with the message that Webster had entered the transfer portal, so he also picked up the phone.

I contacted Makenna as soon as I found out, just to talk about what she’s looking for, Martin said. I told her I thought, ‘I’d like to be your coach. Nadine would love to be your coach. This is going to be a unique situation, but you have to be the one pushing the boundaries.

Muzerall said that because Webster only played ice hockey in Wisconsin, she was only in the transfer portal for that sport.

Muzerall said she supported the idea of ​​Webster’s dual-sport prospect in hopes of realizing her ambitions to become a major player in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. She recalled her own soccer career growing up and said she always regretted not checking out her collegiate soccer opportunities before turning to ice hockey, so Muzerall is thankful she got the best of both worlds for her and Webster. .

With the resources we have here, with our strength and conditioning, and with our nutritionist and our sports psychologists and with our academic counselors, she’s really going to be supported, Muzerall said. That’s why I finally supported it, because I trust my staff that they’ll balance that for her and watch, you know, that she doesn’t burn out.

For Webster, Shell competes closer to family, she said. Her father is from Cleveland and attended Kent State, and she has more relatives in Indiana. Shell will also have the chance to play both field and ice hockey at Ohio State, a program they are already familiar with.

They were always tough games, like a big Wisconsin-Ohio state rivalry. Ohio State is just a tough team to play, Webster said. They’re always working hard, and they’re always physical and stuff, and I just love the way Coach Muzerall coaches them.

The Buckeyes field hockey team begins preseason exhibitions against Ohio on August 17, and the women’s ice hockey program begins September 30 in the state of Minnesota, so Webster will be challenged by the overlap of the two sports.

But Webster, Martin and Muzerall aren’t worried. The three plan to communicate with each other and have no set schedule, but Webster is delighted to be able to play the two sports she loves under one uniform.

I think we’re just going to look at it day by day. There’s just a great connection from all the employees, Webster said. It’s going to be tough, of course, but at the end of the day it’s going to be a great experience, and we’ll see how it goes.