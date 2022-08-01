Sports
Webster realizes dual-sport ambition by competing with women’s field and ice hockey teams
Makenna Webster was already 7 years old when she started playing ice hockey, but her field hockey career started while she was in physical education class.
Websters grew up in St. Louis and attended elementary school. Websters gym teacher also coached field hockey. One day, Webster’s gym teacher organized field hockey as a classroom activity, and that’s where her dual-sport career began.
We played hockey as one of our units, and I did well at it. And she told me to try it out or play for the club in St. Louis called Gateway, so the following year, after I started playing ice hockey, I started playing field hockey in second grade, Webster said. And since then I have been playing both field and ice hockey.
Webster transferred to Ohio State in May after spending the last two seasons on the Wisconsin women’s ice hockey team. Despite growing up playing two sports she loved, Webster competed in only one collegiate-level with the Badgers women’s ice hockey team, as Wisconsin doesn’t offer hockey as a varsity sport.
However, she excelled by winning a national championship and earning the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player in 2020. She represented the United States at the International Ice Hockey Federation U-18 Womens World Championships, winning two golds from 2018-20.
Still, Webster continued to pursue her passion for both field and ice hockey. Continuing her Gateway Field Hockey Club career, Webster played all through high school and most recently progressed with her team to the 2021 USA Field Hockey National Club Championship game in July 2021.
It was at Team USA where Webster became acquainted with Ohio State hockey head coach Jarred Martin, who has been coaching the United States U-17 National Team since 2015. Martin said he saw her compete in sports on the ice as well as on the field.
It’s one thing to do both. I think it’s another thing to be so successful in both, Martin said. But I think that just shows who she is as a person, her athleticism, her competitiveness. Just her bet. I mean, she just loves, loves to play.
Webster said goodbye to Wisconsin in April and entered the transfer portal. She recorded 66 points, 35 assists and 31 goals during her Badger career, including leading her team with 30 assists and finishing third with 53 points and 23 goals last season.
Webster said she enjoyed her experiences and career in Wisconsin but wanted to continue playing hockey.
My first two years in college, only playing ice hockey, but after that I really missed field hockey, Webster said. When I played that and helped out at Gateway camps over the summer, I realized how much I had missed it and decided to enter the portal.
Ohio State Women’s Ice Hockey Head Coach Nadine Muzerall and the Buckeyes Capture the First National Championship in Program History 20th of March. When Muzerall found out that Webster was planning to transfer from Wisconsin, she got in touch.
Meanwhile, Martin said Gateway Field Hockey Associate Director Kate Graft Webster’s club hockey coach in St. Louis had contacted him with the message that Webster had entered the transfer portal, so he also picked up the phone.
I contacted Makenna as soon as I found out, just to talk about what she’s looking for, Martin said. I told her I thought, ‘I’d like to be your coach. Nadine would love to be your coach. This is going to be a unique situation, but you have to be the one pushing the boundaries.
Muzerall said that because Webster only played ice hockey in Wisconsin, she was only in the transfer portal for that sport.
Muzerall said she supported the idea of Webster’s dual-sport prospect in hopes of realizing her ambitions to become a major player in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. She recalled her own soccer career growing up and said she always regretted not checking out her collegiate soccer opportunities before turning to ice hockey, so Muzerall is thankful she got the best of both worlds for her and Webster. .
With the resources we have here, with our strength and conditioning, and with our nutritionist and our sports psychologists and with our academic counselors, she’s really going to be supported, Muzerall said. That’s why I finally supported it, because I trust my staff that they’ll balance that for her and watch, you know, that she doesn’t burn out.
For Webster, Shell competes closer to family, she said. Her father is from Cleveland and attended Kent State, and she has more relatives in Indiana. Shell will also have the chance to play both field and ice hockey at Ohio State, a program they are already familiar with.
They were always tough games, like a big Wisconsin-Ohio state rivalry. Ohio State is just a tough team to play, Webster said. They’re always working hard, and they’re always physical and stuff, and I just love the way Coach Muzerall coaches them.
The Buckeyes field hockey team begins preseason exhibitions against Ohio on August 17, and the women’s ice hockey program begins September 30 in the state of Minnesota, so Webster will be challenged by the overlap of the two sports.
But Webster, Martin and Muzerall aren’t worried. The three plan to communicate with each other and have no set schedule, but Webster is delighted to be able to play the two sports she loves under one uniform.
I think we’re just going to look at it day by day. There’s just a great connection from all the employees, Webster said. It’s going to be tough, of course, but at the end of the day it’s going to be a great experience, and we’ll see how it goes.
Sources
2/ https://www.thelantern.com/2022/07/chasing-a-dream-webster-achieves-dual-sport-aspiration-by-competing-with-field-and-womens-ice-hockey-teams/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Imran Khan Former Pakistani Prime Minister condemned Army Chief General Qamar Bajwas for International Monetary Fund aid August 1, 2022
- “Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are the best” August 1, 2022
- Nigeria Marketing Awards Premiere August 1, 2022
- Trump Victim Blames Brittney Griner: ‘Spoiled’, ‘Drugged’ August 1, 2022
- Apple Pay likely to come to Chrome, Edge and Firefox soon August 1, 2022