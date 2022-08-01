Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team Trolled After India Fired Them For Lowest Ever Total In 2022 Commonwealth Games | Cricket News

The Pakistan women’s cricket team had no answer as they were outplayed by India in the first T20 clash on Sunday (July 31) at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. What shocked Pakistani fans was that Pakistan won the toss and then decided to go first. batting against a strong bowling formation such as India. Muneeba Ali, with 32 from 30 balls, was their leading hitter and it kind of sums up their batting show. Captain Bismah Maroof only managed 17 of 19 balls as Pakistanis struggled to gain momentum against the likes of Radha Yadav, Sneh Raha and Deepti Sharma. Indian spinners kept them going for the entire innings before taking just 99 out.

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana chased the goal and made fun of the goal when she hit 63 from just 42 balls. India chased the goal with 8 wickets in hand in just 11.4 overs. Mandhana’s innings included 8 fours and 3 sixes and the knock was played at an impressive 150 stroke rate.

Bismah Maroof and Co did not receive great reviews at the end of a bad day in the office as the fans made fun of them for showing one of the worst batting performances at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The 99 they scored in the T20 vs India is the lowest team score recorded in the Games.

Check out the comments below.

A Smriti Mandhana special, why grab bat first? #INDvPAK

zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) July 31, 2022

Girls from Uttarakhand have always been a nightmare for Pakistan __ in #cricket 2016 Asian Cup – Ekta Bisht & Mansi

2017 World Cup – Ekta bisht

2022 World Cup – Snow Morning

2022 CWG – Sneh rana ____ #Uttarakhand #girls #INDvPAK #Birmingham2022 Visheshta Jotwani ___ (@visheshtaa_j) July 31, 2022

Indian batters are unstoppable_ would be an easy chase_ Pakistani bowlers seem to have no answer _ bye bye Commonwealth Games #PakvsIndia— Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) July 31, 2022

It was the second time this year that an Indo-Pak match failed to deliver a close game, with India comfortably beating their opponents even in the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand. However, the highly anticipated Commonwealth Games match lived up to the hype off the pitch with fans showing up in large numbers at Edgbaston. Occasional showers delayed the start of the game by 45 minutes, reducing the game to 18 overs per side.