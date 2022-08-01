Sports
Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team Trolled After India Fired Them For Lowest Ever Total In 2022 Commonwealth Games | Cricket News
The Pakistan women’s cricket team had no answer as they were outplayed by India in the first T20 clash on Sunday (July 31) at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. What shocked Pakistani fans was that Pakistan won the toss and then decided to go first. batting against a strong bowling formation such as India. Muneeba Ali, with 32 from 30 balls, was their leading hitter and it kind of sums up their batting show. Captain Bismah Maroof only managed 17 of 19 balls as Pakistanis struggled to gain momentum against the likes of Radha Yadav, Sneh Raha and Deepti Sharma. Indian spinners kept them going for the entire innings before taking just 99 out.
Indian opener Smriti Mandhana chased the goal and made fun of the goal when she hit 63 from just 42 balls. India chased the goal with 8 wickets in hand in just 11.4 overs. Mandhana’s innings included 8 fours and 3 sixes and the knock was played at an impressive 150 stroke rate.
Bismah Maroof and Co did not receive great reviews at the end of a bad day in the office as the fans made fun of them for showing one of the worst batting performances at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The 99 they scored in the T20 vs India is the lowest team score recorded in the Games.
Check out the comments below.
No context but…____#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/qMRF3gG723
BumbleBee ___ (@itzMK_02) July 31, 2022
A Smriti Mandhana special, why grab bat first? #INDvPAK
zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) July 31, 2022
Girls from Uttarakhand have always been a nightmare for Pakistan __ in #cricket
2016 Asian Cup – Ekta Bisht & Mansi
2017 World Cup – Ekta bisht
2022 World Cup – Snow Morning
2022 CWG – Sneh rana
____ #Uttarakhand #girls #INDvPAK #Birmingham2022
Visheshta Jotwani ___ (@visheshtaa_j) July 31, 2022
Indian batters are unstoppable_ would be an easy chase_ Pakistani bowlers seem to have no answer _ bye bye Commonwealth Games #PakvsIndia— Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) July 31, 2022
It was the second time this year that an Indo-Pak match failed to deliver a close game, with India comfortably beating their opponents even in the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand. However, the highly anticipated Commonwealth Games match lived up to the hype off the pitch with fans showing up in large numbers at Edgbaston. Occasional showers delayed the start of the game by 45 minutes, reducing the game to 18 overs per side.
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/pakistan-womens-cricket-team-trolled-after-india-dismiss-them-for-lowest-ever-total-in-commonwealth-games-2022-2491616.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Imran Khan Former Pakistani Prime Minister condemned Army Chief General Qamar Bajwas for International Monetary Fund aid August 1, 2022
- “Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are the best” August 1, 2022
- Nigeria Marketing Awards Premiere August 1, 2022
- Trump Victim Blames Brittney Griner: ‘Spoiled’, ‘Drugged’ August 1, 2022
- Apple Pay likely to come to Chrome, Edge and Firefox soon August 1, 2022