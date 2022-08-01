What Arizona Wildcats Football 2023 Recruitment Class Looks Like in Preseason Camp





Arizona will open a training camp on Wednesday, with the coaching staff focusing all their attention on getting the Wildcats ready for the 2022 season opener on Sept. 3 in San Diego state. That means recruiting will take a back seat, at least somewhat, until coaches start watching prospects in high school competitions this fall. The 2023 recruitment course is almost ready for UA, with 17 known pledges and possibly a few silent onesjedd fish another dancing cactus gif tweeted locked up on Saturday night. That’s better than a year ago, when the UA had 12 pledges at the end of July, including a few to go to other schools, and that class finished in 25th place.e in the country per 247Sports with 23 pledges. Arizona’s current class is at 37e nationally and fifth in the conference. Eight of the pledges come from California, where Fisch reconfirmed on Pac-12 Football Media Day is the main recruiting area of ​​UAs. Here’s a list of the commits we know of, along with links to our coverage of their commitment: 4-star QB Brayden Dorman (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

(Colorado Springs, Colorado) 3-star ATH Solomon Davis (Covina, California)

(Covina, California) 3 star OT Elijah Payne (Las Vegas)

(Las Vegas) 3 star CB Carter Stoutmire (Plano, Texas)

(Plano, Texas) 3 star CB Canyon Moses (Middleland, Texas)

(Middleland, Texas) 3-star S Arian Parish (Katy, Texas)

(Katy, Texas) 3-star ATH Gavin Hunter (Miliani, Hawaii)

(Miliani, Hawaii) 3 star RB Brandon Johnson (Palmdale, California)

(Palmdale, California) 3 star WR Jackson Holman (Mission Viejo, California)

(Mission Viejo, California) 3 star OT Rhinoceros Meet and Greet (Mission Hills, California)

(Mission Hills, California) 3 star CB Sean Brown (Simi Valley, California)

(Simi Valley, California) 3-star S Justin Johnson (Inglewood, California)

(Inglewood, California) 3 star DL Lucas Contic (Corona, California)

(Corona, California) 3 star DL Dominic Lolesio (Long Beach, California)

(Long Beach, California) 3-star LB Kamuela Kaaihue (Honolu)

(Honolu) 3-star EDGE Julian Savaiinaea (Honolu)

(Honolu) 2-star DL Tyler Gonzalez (Carlsbad, NM)

