Tennis fans and players weather the heat ahead of the big Bucks County event – ​​reporteronline





The July 2224 weekend of the National Public Parks Tennis Championships (NPPTC), hosted by the Bucks County Tennis Association (BCTA), Inc., and supported by the Bucks County Tourism Grant Program, was one of great tennis at various levels, and a hot ticket to both attendance and weather. Courtsides soon began to resemble beach scenes with countless umbrellas and tents popping up to avert the sun. On Friday night, just under 90 county participants of BCTA public park tennis programs gathered at Council Rock North High School to take part in a fun team challenge that pitted their tennis prowess against their peers. Some athletes enjoyed their first competitive tennis experience that night, in what was the NPPTC’s entry-level division. Team results were competitive in all three divisions Little Aces, Juniors, Teens/Adults, with bonus rounds of tennis games adding to the fun and excitement. Men’s Open Singles Prize Money Champion Charlie Rushing, left, Finalist Jason Sisti, right. (Submitted photo)

Mixed doubles prize money champions Daniel Chang and Sarah Huah. (Submitted photo)

7.0 Carol White Finalists Sueli Viera and Norma Wingate (L) and Champions Diane Otto and Susan Carpineta (photo submitted) Saturday and Sunday events showcased the 20th annual BCTA Jr. Classic, a USTA-sanctioned Level 6 tournament for boys and girls in the 14, 16, and 18-and-under-age divisions, and adult competitions with men’s and women’s divisions in an Adult Level 5 Open prize money tournament, as well as several NTRP skill levels for men and women for singles and doubles. The adult divisions also highlighted a special Carol White Womens Doubles competition held in memory of the former local tennis player, coach and volunteer. Proceeds from this double event were donated to breast cancer research and the BCTA Carol White Scholarship program. The three-day event attracted more than 350 junior and adult players and tennis enthusiasts from the area and as far afield as Minneapolis, Baltimore and Atlanta, and all of them were invited with their guests to a Player Picnic/Reception held in the historic Tyler Formal Gardens on the Bucks County Community College’s Newtown campus in partnership with Open Aire Affairs. Leading up to this historic weekend (since it marks the first time the NPPTC has been held in the Philadelphia area since 1926 and the first time since the COVID cancellations in 2020 and 2021) there were plenty of promotional activities. The BCTA reproduced the original 9 tennis exhibit, a reproduction of the International Tennis Hall of Fame exhibit that honored the nine women who risked their reputation to start the women’s professional tennis tour. The exhibit was on display at the Linksz Pavilion on Bucks County Community College’s Newtown Campus. The BCTA also created the Bucks County Tennis Trail that takes tennis enthusiasts to . sent BCTA-programmed public park tennis courts for selfies that allowed them to earn a free NPPTC T-shirt and other tennis items, as well as two tickets to the US Open in New York City. Visit www.buckscountytennis.usta.com for a full close of the event and results. What a great tennis weekend, BCTA Program Director Laura Canfield enthused. The high heat index did nothing to stifle the quality of tennis or the enthusiasm of the players.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thereporteronline.com/2022/07/31/tennis-fans-and-players-endure-the-heat-for-big-bucks-county-event/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos