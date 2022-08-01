Amit Panghal, Indian Badminton, Men’s Hockey, Table Tennis





Indian weightlifters could add more medals to the total on Day 4 as Harjinder Kaur and Ajay Singh will be involved in their respective events. The Indian men’s hockey team will aim to maintain their winning momentum but will face a tough team in their group match against England on Monday. The men’s table tennis team, mixed badminton team and women’s grass bowl team can also secure medals for India by winning their respective semi-finals on Monday. India at CWG 2022 Day 3: As it happened Here is a detailed schedule of all the Indian athletes involved on Day 4 of CWG 2022: 13:00 ACTUAL – LAWNS BOWLS: India vs New Zealand in Women’s Four Semifinals: Beautiful Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia 2:00 p.m. IST – WEIGHT LIFTING (MEDAL EVENT): Ajay Singh in men 81 kg. 14:30 IST next – JUDO: Jasleen Singh Saini vs Maxence Cugola in men’s 66kg round of 16 contest; 14:30 IST next – JUDO: Vijay Kumar Yadavi vs Winsley Gangaya in men’s 60 kg round of 16 contest; 14:30 IST next – JUDO: Suchika Tariyali vs Rita Kabinda in the 57kg round of 16 women; 14:30 IST next – JUDO: Sushila Devic vs Harriet Maw in the women’s 48kg quarter-final. Knockout matches will follow subject to qualification. 3:51 PM ACTUAL – SWIMMING: Sajan Prakash in men’s 100m butterfly (heats). TBA semifinals, if he qualifies 16:30 IST – SQUASH: Sunanya Sara Kuruvilla vs Chanithma Sinaly in the quarterfinals of the women’s record. 16:45 IST – BOXING: Amit Panghal vs Namri Berri Van from South Africa in the 51kg round of 16 men. 6 p.m. IST – BOXING: Mohammed Hussamuddin vs Md Salim Hossain in men’s 57kg in round of 16. 6 p.m. IST – SQUASH: Joshna Chinaappa vs Hollie Naughton in the quarterfinals of the women’s singles. 6.40 pm IST – GYMNASTICS (MEDAL EVENT): Pranati Nayak in the women’s final. 18:42 IST – CYCLING: Triyasha Paul in keirin ladies first round heat 3. 6.47 PM IST – CYCLING: Shushikala Agashé in keirin ladies first round heat 4. 6.45 pm IST – SQUASH: Saurav Ghosal vs Greg Lobban in quarterfinal men’s singles. 6:52 PM REALLY – CYCLING: Kapil on the other side men’s 40km points race heat 1 qualifying round. 7:07 PM REALLY – CYCLING: Venkappa Kengalagutti in men’s 40 km points race qualifying round heat 2. 8:02 PM ACTUAL – CYCLING (MEDAL EVENT): L Ronaldo Singh in the final of the men’s 1000m time trial. 8.15 PM IST – GYMNASTICS (MEDAL EVENT): Ruthuja Nataraj in the women’s uneven bars final. 20:30 IST – HOCKEY (M): match in group B between India and England 21:37 IST – CYCLING (MEDAL EVENT): Meenakshi in the women’s 10km scratch race. 22:00 IST – BADMINTON: India vs Singapore, Mixed Team Semifinal 23:00 IST– WEIGHT LIFTING (MEDAL EVENT): Harjinder Kaur in women 71 kg. 23:30 IST – TABLE TENNIS: India vs Nigeria in the Men’s Team Semifinal. 12.46 AM IST (TUESDAY) – SWIMMING: Niranjan Mukundan and Suyash Narayan Jadhavi in the S7 men’s 50-meter freestyle final. 01:00 IST (Tuesday) – BOXING: Ashish Kumara vs Travis Tapatuetoa in 80kg round 16kg men. 01.07 AM IST (Tuesday) – SWIMMING: Srihari Nataraj in the men’s 50m backstroke final.

