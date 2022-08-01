CWG 2022: Family time @ the cricket

For Shaz, a mother of two pre-teens, she came to Birmingham as a child but never socialized about sports.

My husband takes the kids to Edgbaston when the men’s teams play. But I also wanted to join in to watch as Pakistani women played, she said of her first trip to a stadium not 10 minutes from her home, but one that she had never considered walking in as she had only a slight transient interest in the had sports.

Over the past week, a wave of women’s sport has swept England, with the football team becoming European champions for women and beating Germany in the final. It’s not like anyone stopped me. But I never felt like watching men’s cricket. But Indian women versus Pakistani women I didn’t want to miss at all, says the mother, who was outnumbered by at least five to one by Indian families thronging Edgbaston, including a couple who came from London to introduce their young daughters to the sport.

That India-Pakistan will be included in a major cricket event as a surety of a pool game is a given. However, the Commonwealth Games were counting on a blockbuster on Sunday in the hopes that the women’s game would draw Birmingham’s large diaspora to the stadium. Not many could have predicted how shockingly one-sided it was in the end for the Indian crowd to outrun the Pakistani crowd, in the same way their team handed out an 8-wicket dismissal of the Pakistani hope.

India stuck to their bowling plans, and then Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma held it clinically, for a fairly easy win, with an eye on progress. Pakistan, without the bruised Nida Dar, had no firepower and rolled over nicely. But before the Games, it was the expectation of bums on chairs that this game had some meaning.

Women’s cricket can plague the family crowds. Women and children are not always fond of cricket but are amazed at young women who play team sports and show up to watch them. There was no better city than Birmingham with its ethnic makeup to cater to that south Asian base.

Means much more to Pak

Barney, a British Pakistani from Worcestershire, runs Kempsey, an Asia-only club where his daughter plays cricket on a girls’ team they’re starting to put together. He went to Birmingham to get directions on how to grow his women’s team, along with other members of his Hindus and Sikhs club. In our community, there are several restrictions on women playing sports because of the dress code. But cricket is fully clothed so it was easier to encourage my daughter to play it. It’s great to see the Pakistani team play and show our girls that this is possible. Sure, little girls have been watching men’s teams and being a fan for years. But it’s different when they have to start playing. Look at Harmanpreet (Kaur) and (Smrit) Mandhana from India, look at Nida Dar, they are role models, says Barney.

We do things together here Indians and Pakistanis. We socialize, we have colleagues from the other country, we eat together. And of course we watch cricket together. We can fill any stadium, so why not for the girls? he says.

Pakistan won the gold at the Asian Games in 2010, when captain and top bowler Sana Mir had said that the gold in the 50-over format made Pakistan realize that women can win big in the sport. The follow-up didn’t materialize, but for a nation starved of sportswomen competing at the highest levels, T20 cricket is the most obvious bet to take things seriously.

Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai visited the Pak locker room after their loss to Barbados, and a good crowd lingered to get a closer look at both role models in sports and education. Women’s cricket deserves a chance to become a popular sport in its own right. I only came to the Games because it was women and India-Pakistan, Shaz says.

A Battle We Won: Harman

A hyphen may have yet to be placed with Pakistan in Birmingham and the general cheers of the Games, but the number of Indian fans who arrived on Sunday hoping to catch another Harman blinder was staggering. India’s captaincy 2017 innings against Australia in the World Cup semi-finals are legendary, but after Sunday’s win, Harman admitted another fight women have won.

When I started playing cricket, we weren’t busy. I knew it’s a fight we’re going to have to fight to get people to come and see us. It can’t just be because they want to support women. We had to perform and entertain, and play and win good games to attract audiences. Now I can say, we do, she would say.

Young girls walked up to her and told her they wanted to be just like her. It feels nice when they say we are the reason they want to play cricket, she says.

While the crowd remained partisan, good cricket was appreciated from both sides. India or Pakistan, I want my daughter to learn both. We can’t just let those women cheer from the stands while the men’s teams play. They should be right there in the center, hitting big sixes and being cheered on.