There is no way forward with these blunt, tone-deaf and entitled men at the helm. Photo by Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press

Article content It was not a good sign.

Article content A day before parliamentary hearings over the burgeoning Hockey Canada scandal were due to resume, the organization-challenged executives drafted an action plan to break the code of silence and eliminate toxic behavior in and around the Canadian game. It has been a blatant and desperate attempt to cling to their soft jobs on the part of executives who have nurtured that code of silence and toxic behavior for a quarter of a century or more, up to and including the alleged 2018 sexual assault in a London. hotel room that would eventually tear the scab from a festering wound for far too long. As the hearings soon made clear, the action plan will not wash. Too late, wrong people. As hockey writer Ken Campbell noted, Hockey Canada’s first reaction to learning that a young woman had allegedly been assaulted by eight players was not to call the police.

Article content We also learned that the same executives pay themselves bonuses every time Canadian hockey teams win a tournament, although they are almost always preferred to win. This includes the women’s Olympic gold medal team, which inadvertently creates bonuses for the people who have failed the women of this country so conspicuously. As the principals in this scandal testified one after the other, it became clear that nothing less than a very broad broom is going to clean up this mess. Stupid, tone-deaf, overwhelmed by their own rights and power, the protagonists of Hockey Canada allowed an entire nation to take a long shower. CEO Scott Smith and former CEO Tom Renney left the impression that they cannot fathom the depths of this scandal and the damage already done to our national game by the people who were supposed to protect it.

We wondered if there's a way to pry hockey out of Hockey Canada's jaws on behalf of the hundreds of thousands of young people in Canada who just want to play the game. But Smith, whose capacity for self-deception is as bottomless as the scandal itself, still clings to power. What allegedly happened in London was no accident. It's happened before. Again and again. Hockey Canada even had a fund that paid nearly $9 million in what is basically hush money to 21 victims, a revelation that offended the prime minister himself. No. The only action plan Canadians want to hear right now is the action plan by which I tender my resignation from Hockey Canada, effective immediately.

Article content A story of two teams They occupy roughly the same position, flanking the behemoth that is the CH, fighting for attention from fans who want nothing so much as to spend the month of July arguing over whether the Canadiens should give up the farm for the dubious good. known as Pierre-Luc Dubois. They’re the Montreal Alouettes and the Club de Foot Montral (clunky called but useful on the football field) and they go in opposite directions. As the Alouettes plummet to the bottom under Danny Maciocia following the unforgivable sacking of head coach Khari Jones and defensive coordinator Barron Miles, our MLS franchise is making steady progress under the leadership of Wilfried Nancy, the tall Frenchman who has part of the sideline presence that Felipe Alou once brought to the Expos dugout.

Article content Against the reigning MLS Cup champions New York City FC on Saturday, Nancy’s team had the best chances and probably would have won it at Saputo Stadium had Mason Toye not lost a chance in the 55th minute. As much as we hate a zero-nil draw, this confirmed the Montreal clubs’ status as a bona fide contender and was a fitting tribute to former player and assistant coach Jason Di Tullio, who died of cancer on Friday. Photo by Peter Power / The Canadian Press Meanwhile, the Als showed little or nothing against the Tiger-Cats on Thursday, despite a late comeback sparked by a turnover from Hamilton. They may blame medical interference for a late verdict about a concussion that prevented quarterback Trevor Harris from making the final stretch, but they were very lucky to be in it in the first place.

Article content Owner Gary Stern appeared to question Maciocia’s leadership in one of his waywardly interrupted Twitter comments after Hamilton’s race, but he followed that up with another statement in which he fiercely defended Maciocia. Meanwhile, nine years after he played his last game as quarterback, offensive coordinator Anthony Calvillo has still not been replaced in the position he dominated. With William Stanback injured, the list of attacking players in the tent is almost entirely in the name of receiver Eugene Lewis. Maciocia is in over his head, but he’s managed to reaffirm one of the Todds rules for team owners: What if the GM comes to you to fire the coach and take over behind the bench himself? Fire the GM. heroes: Chloe Kelly, Bill Russell, Kim Clavel, Summer McIntosh, Maggie MacNeil, Kelsey Mitchell, Hanna Kaminski, Annemiek van Vleuten, Aaron Judge &&&& last but not least, Wilfried Nancy and CF Montral.

Article content zeros: Scott Smith, Tom Renney, Bob Nicholson, Hockey Canada, Danny Maciocia, Greg Norman, Bubba WatsonClaude Brochu, David Samson &&&& last but not least, Jeffrey Loria. Now and forever. twitter.com/jacktodd46 [email protected] Related

