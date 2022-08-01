Uncertainty about T20 matches between India and West Indies in the US due to visa problems | Cricket

The Indian cricket team’s last two matches of the ongoing T20 series against the West Indies in the United States are in limbo as Cricket West Indies (CWI) plans to hold the matches in the Caribbean due to visa issues.

According to a report in cricbuzz.com, members of both parties have not yet received their US visas, forcing the CWI to prepare an alternative plan.

Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida in the US, was assigned to host the games on August 6 and 7, but according to the report, many members of the Indian and West Indian squadrons have not received their US travel documents.

“It is not unlikely that the matches will take place in the Caribbean, but efforts are being made to resolve the visa issue,” a source in West Indies cricket told the website.

“The initial information was that the players would be given the US travel documents in St Kitts where the teams arrived. However, there is a chance that the players will have to travel back to Trinidad for the visa documents and from there to the US if they obtain the all clear.”

The CWI also confirmed the uncertainty about the Games in Florida.

“Options are being explored as we continue to pursue opportunities to receive the outstanding visas,” CWI President Ricky Skerritt told the website.

India leads the five-game series 1-0 with the next two games set to be back-to-back on August 1 and 2 in St Kitts.

