Three shots at Oakland Tech during youth soccer game





Three people were shot and injured Sunday afternoon during a youth soccer game at Oakland Technical High School, a city council member said, and Oakland police confirmed that multiple victims had been shot, including a minor.

An Oakland police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to release information about the case, said a man in his 30s, a 5-year-old girl and a woman in her 50s suffered gunshot wounds. .

Today we again see the result of too many weapons and too little weapons reform. At Oakland Tech, a gunman opened fire during a pee wee football game, injuring at least 3 people, Councilman Sheng Thao wrote on Facebook. These cowardly acts of violence are not to be tolerated and should not be tolerated! A statement from the Oakland Police Department said the victims were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment and are in stable condition. The statement did not confirm the number of victims or their age. The statement said the shooting happened at Oakland Technical High School’s soccer stadium during a youth soccer game. Police responded just before 1:20 p.m. at a field near the school campus where some 500 people were attending a youth football game, the police source said. Sunday’s matchup at Oakland Tech was between the Oakland Dynamite and the Valley Boyz, a Fresno-based traveling youth soccer team, according to schedules posted on both teams’ websites and social media. Different age groups were scheduled to play on the field from 9am to 4.30pm. The police source said the shooting had nothing to do with the football game. Sunday was the second shooting to hit the Oakland Dynamite community. A father and former Dynamite coach was killed during soccer practice in an Oakland park in February 2021. Reuben Lewis was picking up his kids from training when he was fatally shot at a gathering where 60 children, ages 5 to 14, were completing their exercises. Oakland police investigators have asked anyone with information about Sunday’s shooting to contact the Police Crimes Unit at 510-238-3426. Emma Talley is a staff writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @EmmaT332

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/Three-shot-at-Oakland-Tech-during-youth-football-17342049.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos