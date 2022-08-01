



JMU father-son duo united on the tennis court HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) – This fall, James Madison University’s men’s tennis program will have a family advantage on the court. JMU Mens Tennis Head Coach Steve Secord will lead a team that includes his son, Canon. Canon Secord was a standout player with Turner Ashby before spending four years at Bridgewater College, where he became one of the most successful players in the history of the Eagles program. The younger Secord leaves Bridgewater as the winning singles and doubles player. In 2021, he set an undefeated 13-0 record for the Eagles and was a two-time Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Player of the Year. Now Secord is going to JMU as a graduate transfer officer. As the Dukes make their Sun Belt debut, Secord will make his debut as a Division I college tennis player. All these players are very good, they are going to push me and hopefully I will push them too, he said. I am excited to work with my father and he knows what I need to work on. Coach Steve Secord is entering his 31st season at the helm of the Dukes program. When recruiting, he looks for players who demonstrate a continued passion for the sport. This year he found that player within his own family. I’m looking for guys who like tennis, he explained. Cannon still has that passion. JMU will be a new challenge and he is still very much present on the field. The Dukes open their fall season on September 16 at the UNC Greensboro Invitational. Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

