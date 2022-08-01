Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian women’s hockey team defeated Wales 3-1 to claim first place in Group A | Other sports news

India women’s hockey team defeated Wales 3-1 to record their second consecutive win in Birmingham 2022 commonwealth games on Saturday. With this win, India rises to the top of Group A with six points in two games. Vandana Katariya (26′, 48′) sparkled with a brace, while Gurjit Kaur (28′) scored a goal for India. While Xenna Hughes (45′) was on the scoresheet for Wales.

With a lot of confidence, India started aggressively and earned themselves a penalty corner in the very first minute of the match. But they missed an early lead due to a poor Penalty Corner execution. Continuing its attacking instinct, India entered the Welsh circle with a whopping eight penetrations, creating several goals. But they couldn’t find a way to get on board in the first quarter.

India continued to pressure Wales and earned a Penalty Corner in the second minute of the second quarter. But the Welsh defense unit held out to prevent them from scoring. Despite missing opportunities, India remained patient in their approach and were rewarded for their efforts when veteran striker Vandana broke the deadlock in the 26th minute. Vandana successfully deflected Gurjit’s attempt on the penalty corner. Gurjit doubled India’s lead from Penalty Corner in the 28th minute of the game.

Leading 2-0, India started the second half with the same intensity and continued to put pressure on their opponents. They even deserved a PC in the 39th minute of the game, but the Welsh defense held firm and kept the Indians at bay. Wales, who did not give up easily, were rewarded for their efforts and narrowed the deficit to 2-1 at the end of the third quarter. It was Xenna Hughes who converted the Penalty Corner in the last minute of the third quarter.

India started the last quarter with the same attacking instincts and then built up the lead to 3-1 via Vandana (48′), who again cleverly blocked the ball from close range with Monika’s attempt on PC. In their attempt to make it 4-1, India dominated the final stage of the last quarter and created several scoring opportunities, but were unable to make much of it. Attached images and the updated results of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. India then takes on England in Pool A match on August 2, 2022 at 6:30 PM IST. The matches will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 3, Sony Six and on the Sony LIV OTT platform.