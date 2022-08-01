Sports
Ian Chappell – We need a debate on the future of cricket and we needed it yesterday
I’m reading a fascinating book, alien, which raises a substantial question that should be applied to cricket as well. Author Avi Loeb is an acclaimed science professor at Harvard University who has a tantalizing idea: “Imagine life on our planet the day after there is irrefutable confirmation of life elsewhere in the universe.”
In that vein: what is the future of cricket?
Playing styles have changed dramatically in a few decades and there is still no blueprint for the future of cricket. Just as it did during the World Series Cricket (WSC) uprising in the 1970s, the administration is moving forward at a rapid pace, mainly driven by a knee-jerk reaction.
The WSC uprising was about pay and terms, but it was the 50-over game that ultimately flourished. Now T20 is the headline format, with Test cricket occasionally receiving favorable mentions from players.
Played well, the 50-over game makes for a good cricket match that pays off in its entertainment value. Those are generally the feelings of older players, who only knew two formats. Current players often place the IPL in particular and T20 in general at the top of the list when it comes to satisfaction.
This is why the future of the game must be considered thoughtfully. A clear decision is needed on how many playing formats are best for cricket. Once that’s decided, it’s next to confirm how the formats should move forward in order for the game to evolve.
Any positive promotion of the game should be done hand in hand with the players, and this includes female cricketers. An international players’ association, with Indian representation, should be a mandatory part of the future of cricket.
The limited overs game has evolved due to a perceived boredom with Test cricket. T20 grew as a result of alleged stagnation in cricket from 50 overs. What happens if fans get bored with the 20-over game?
In nearly 50 years, the game has evolved from a semi-amateur to a full-fledged professional enterprise. The administrators can’t imagine the sheer power they allowed the players to unleash what has become an incredibly lucrative T20 circuit.
The history of Cricket should be carefully considered before making a final decision on its future path. The limited overs game has evolved due to a perceived boredom with Test cricket. Then T20 grew rapidly due to alleged stagnation in 50 overs cricket. This begs the question of what happens when fans get bored with the 20-over game.
Cricket is already into T10 leagues and it’s not hard to imagine the game embracing more of that format. T10 should be considered an exaggeration of the entertainment quotient and not a format that professional players should embrace.
Even T20, with its tendency towards a power play, and at best only 40 overs, can often be unsatisfactory for a player. Fielding is an enjoyable part of cricket, but it’s not the same for batters when they have very few deliveries.
However, it is understandable that a current player, who has to provide for his family, can easily earn a good income from the shorter game. T20 is suitable for many young cricketers as the skills required for it can be developed faster than those required for the long formats. The future of the game is in the hands of younger players, but they must weigh future decisions against the past.
The balance is delicate, but the game needs to hear informed opinions before making a decision about where cricket is headed. That is why the administrators should have organized a comprehensive debate long ago. As the intriguing Loeb points out in his book, it is crucial that those involved are prepared for what is to come.
Former Australia captain Ian Chappell is a columnist
