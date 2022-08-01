Sports
‘Friendly Games’ have an advantage when India faces Pakistan in cricket
BIRMINGHAM: The Commonwealth Games like to be called the “Friendly Games” and until Sunday, even cricketers from India and Pakistan had adopted the idea.
Women’s cricket makes its debut at the Games in Birmingham, which is why there is an all-for-one groundbreaking camaraderie built into the competition as it takes on what is arguably the most intense rivalry in the world.
But with a path to the medal round open to the winners, the sisterhood was pushed aside at Edgbaston Cricket Ground as India defeated Pakistan, which remained scoreless and dropped to the bottom of the Group A standings.
India chased 100 to win the rain-shortened match, reaching its target with 38 balls left when Smriti Mandhana crushed an unbeaten 63 to take an eight wicket win.
Previously, Pakistan overcame the loss of Iram Javed to a duck when fellow lead-off hitter Muneeba Ali hit a 30-ball 32, but a collapse limited them to 99 in their 18 overs.
After both losing their opening matches, India and Pakistan arrived at the stadium knowing that another defeat would just about put an end to any hopes for medals, and give more weight to a match that never needs one.
“When we get the chance to play against Pakistan, we always want to do it right,” said Harmanpreet Kaur of India. “This match was very important to win, not just because it was Pakistan.”
slim hope
India can secure a spot in the semi-finals on Wednesday with a win over Barbados in their last Group A match, while Pakistan will need a win over Australia and a lot of help in the tie-break scenarios to keep alive their small hopes of continuing. .
The top two teams in the group will be joined in the final four by two from Group B, which consists of England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.
While the rivalry between India and Pakistan revolves around men’s cricket, the women fully understand its importance and their increasing role in it.
With Birmingham recognized as one of Britain’s most diverse cities with large Indian and Pakistani communities, the crowd at the Edgbaston Oval was the biggest of the tournament.
The atmosphere off the ground on a drizzly morning was more of a family outing than the hysteria that normally follows a men’s gathering as moms and dads with kids in tow with the fun.
“In the end it’s just a game, but a good game,” summed up a father in an India jersey with four young girls.
The opportunity was not lost on the players or the fans, the cheers were loud and constant.
At the end no one left Edgbaston and set themselves on fire, as distraught fans have done in the past when the results were not to their liking, but the smiles on the faces of the Indian supporters indicated that their journey home was going to be one more . excited.
“It’s always a special feeling when you play against Pakistan, but I would like to say that it’s just another game and not ‘oh Pakistan,’ said Sneh Rana. “But it’s always a good game.
“It’s a special feeling.”
