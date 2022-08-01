English Women’s European Championship title about ‘much more than football’

England manager Sarina Wiegman said her side’s 2-1 victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final is about “a lot more than just football”.

Ella Toone scored the opener and Chloe Kelly poked a dramatic winner on either side of Lina Magull’s equalizing goal for Germany to secure the win after extra time.

A record 87,192 people came to watch the match at Wembley – a larger crowd than ever seen at a men’s or women’s match at the European Championship.

“If you win a European Championship, things will change,” Wiegman said of what the win meant for football in England. “We have changed society and that is what we want. That is so much more than football.”

The tournament has consistently broken attendance and viewership, making it the most watched Euro tournament for women ever.

Sarina Wiegman, right, talks to English player Lauren Hemp after winning the European Championship 2022. Getty Images

“I don’t think I realized what we’ve done,” Wiegman added. “Over the whole tournament we’ve had so much support from our fans and I think we’ve done a fantastic job. I’m so proud of the players and the team.

“The development of this game has been so fast that many countries could win this tournament.”

Wiegman suffered a tragedy in the run-up to the European Championship with the death of her sister in June. She was seen kissing her arm after the final whistle and said it was a tribute to her sibling.

“I kiss this little bracelet [bracelet]”It belonged to my sister and she died leading up to the tournament,” Wiegman said. “I think she was here, she was in the crossbar. She would have been here, she would have been really proud of me and I’m proud of her too.”

While the win is still fresh, for many the focus will immediately shift to next summer’s World Cup. However, Wiegman was coy about what she thought England’s odds were and instead chose to focus on what Sunday’s win meant for the country.

“It’s not easy to win this tournament and it’s the same in the World Cup,” she said. “The whole country was behind us in the stadiums, outside the stadiums and we really changed something.

“I think this tournament has done so much for the game, but also for women and girls in society. In England, but also around the world.”

Wiegman’s counterpart Martina Voss-Tecklenburg echoed those sentiments, and the German national coach said she wants female footballers to be recognized as ‘strong people’.

“We all want to get sustainability out of this tournament,” Voss-Tecklenburg told a press conference after the game. “We want to find a way in society to see solidarity and see women as strong people because we have a lot of topics that we’ve had discussions about.

“We need the support of media, society, politics. We made a statement and we don’t want to be happy about this, we want to continue.”