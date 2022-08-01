Sports
Team India one win away from equaling Pakistan’s unique world record in T20Is | Cricket
The momentum will be India’s hand with the Rohit Sharma-led side trip to St Kitts & Nevis for the second T20I game of the five-game series against the West Indies, having won the opening game by a clear margin of 68 runs earlier last week. . While a win would consolidate their position in the series against Nicholas Pooran’s men, India is also about to match Pakistan’s unique record in world cricket in the format.
India got off to an impressive start to the series as they outperformed the West Indian side in all divisions, but what really made the difference was Rohit Sharma’s smart captaincy. India picked three spinners – Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi – who took five wickets against one of the West Indies, who came back 14/1 in four overs. In addition, poor fielding also cost the West Indies the opener.
ALSO READ: ‘I wanted to clarify a few things…’: KL Rahul’s detailed explanation for missing India’s Zimbabwe tour
India now aims to consolidate their position in the series and gain further momentum as they continue their preparations for the approaching T20 World Cup, to be played in Australia in October. But more than that, a win would also help India secure their 15th win against West Indies in T20I cricket and put Pakistan in first place for most wins by a team against West Indies in the format.
India’s dominance over the West Indies has been such that the Men in Blue have only lost once in the last 13 T20Is, dating back to July 2017. In total, India has so far had 14 of their 21 T20I encounters with the West Indies won. Pakistan’s current record of 15 wins also came in 21 matches against the West Indies.
Overall, it is tied for third in the list of most wins by a team against a single opponent in the T20I format. India’s 17 wins against Sri Lanka still tops, followed by Pakistan’s 16 wins against Zimbabwe and 15 wins against New Zealand.
Speaking of the second T20I, this will be India’s very first gig at the Warner Park, Basseterre or St Kitts, which has remained one of the West Indies’ most favored T20I venues. They have only lost two of their eight matches at the venue, both of which took place against England in 2019.
Close story
Trending topics to follow
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/rohit-sharma-led-team-india-a-win-away-from-equalling-pakistan-s-unique-world-record-in-t20is-ind-vs-wi-2nd-t20i-101659281274134.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Do women really like beards? We will tell you here August 1, 2022
- Debris from Chinese rocket falls to Earth – BBC News August 1, 2022
- Would indicting Donald Trump lead to civil war? August 1, 2022
- Visiting 5-star CB Desmond Ricks for FNL August 1, 2022
- Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned legs in a floral mini dress as she steps out for lunch in Capri August 1, 2022