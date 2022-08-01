Team India one win away from equaling Pakistan’s unique world record in T20Is | Cricket

The momentum will be India’s hand with the Rohit Sharma-led side trip to St Kitts & Nevis for the second T20I game of the five-game series against the West Indies, having won the opening game by a clear margin of 68 runs earlier last week. . While a win would consolidate their position in the series against Nicholas Pooran’s men, India is also about to match Pakistan’s unique record in world cricket in the format.

India got off to an impressive start to the series as they outperformed the West Indian side in all divisions, but what really made the difference was Rohit Sharma’s smart captaincy. India picked three spinners – Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi – who took five wickets against one of the West Indies, who came back 14/1 in four overs. In addition, poor fielding also cost the West Indies the opener.

ALSO READ: ‘I wanted to clarify a few things…’: KL Rahul’s detailed explanation for missing India’s Zimbabwe tour

India now aims to consolidate their position in the series and gain further momentum as they continue their preparations for the approaching T20 World Cup, to be played in Australia in October. But more than that, a win would also help India secure their 15th win against West Indies in T20I cricket and put Pakistan in first place for most wins by a team against West Indies in the format.

India’s dominance over the West Indies has been such that the Men in Blue have only lost once in the last 13 T20Is, dating back to July 2017. In total, India has so far had 14 of their 21 T20I encounters with the West Indies won. Pakistan’s current record of 15 wins also came in 21 matches against the West Indies.

Overall, it is tied for third in the list of most wins by a team against a single opponent in the T20I format. India’s 17 wins against Sri Lanka still tops, followed by Pakistan’s 16 wins against Zimbabwe and 15 wins against New Zealand.

Speaking of the second T20I, this will be India’s very first gig at the Warner Park, Basseterre or St Kitts, which has remained one of the West Indies’ most favored T20I venues. They have only lost two of their eight matches at the venue, both of which took place against England in 2019.