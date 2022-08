White Bear Lake tennis tournament raises money for cancer

Hundreds of tennis players, pros and youth, play in a league that Children’s Minnesota Hospital has helped for 37 years.

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. Practice makes perfect for the 37th annual Pine Tree Apple Tennis Classic, coming August 4-7. The special tennis tournament starting Thursday in White Bear Lake is an asset in helping cancer research. “It’s a high level…I can’t even explain it to people who haven’t seen it. It’s really like being on the field at a Division 1 college game or at the US Open,” explains Matt Narr, the tennis manager of Life, out. Time Fitness at White Bear Lake, the site of the four-day event. Top players from the region and beyond will be invited to compete. One hundred and fifty players come; adults and children who can participate in a junior event. Narr admits players want to win, but the most important thing is raising money for childhood cancer research at Children’s Minnesota. “They did some research on gene abnormalities and any mutations in DNA, which helps diagnose childhood cancers earlier before the tumor has a chance to really grow,” Narr said. RELATED: 3M Open brings excitement to Blaine as LIV Golf controversy looms over PGA Tour Marla Menne is the 2021 Pine Tree Apple Tennis Classic Champion and will defend her title at the event. She is also excited to help a good cause. “It’s nice to meet the families of the patients who have been through some of these difficult times,” she said. This year’s goal is to raise $360,000 for necessary treatments. The event is more of a celebration, with music, food vendors and crafts for children. Best of all, it’s free to watch. In 1986, Ron and Mary Ann Peterson created the tournament when their 12-year-old daughter, Julieann, was diagnosed with leukemia. The Petersons wanted to raise money and provide a way for the medical professionals at Children’s Minnesota to conduct critical research while still making the critical efforts to treat children with cancer. Since the inaugural tournament, nearly $6.4 million has been raised by this grassroots community event. RELATED: Art project bridges the gap between incarcerated people and their communities Do you have an idea for a story about Communities that KARE? Send us your ideas using this form: See all the latest stories from Communities that KARE in our YouTube playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

