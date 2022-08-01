NHL Off-Season Outlook: Toronto Maple Leafs

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the latest file in THN.com’s ongoing breakdowns of each NHL off-season team. Today we watch the Toronto Maple Leafs..

2021-22 Record: 54-21-7

Finish in the Atlantic Division: 2nd

Salary Limit Available (according to CapFriendly.com): $0 ($1,493,116 above the ceiling)

Limited Free Agents: Rasmus Sandin, D

What does Toronto have: An elite core of attackers including Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander; a new goalkeeper tandem from two-time Stanley Cup winner Matt Murray and former Caps netminder Ilya Samsonov; a deep and balanced defense corps, including star Morgan Rielly, quietly effective TJ Brodie, youths Timothy Liljegren and Ramus Sandin, and veteran Mark Giordano; new depth entries in front in attackers Calle Jarnkrok, Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Adam Gaudette

What Toronto Needs: Salary ceiling; new homes for 2023 unlimited free agents Alex Kerfoot and Justin Holl; better health for veteran D-man Jake Muzzin; big seasons from at least one of their new goalkeepers; step-up seasons from AHL prospect Nick Robertson

What is realistic for Toronto next season: The Maple Leafs had a pretty stellar season last year, setting a new franchise record for single-season points and finishing just seven points behind the best Florida Panthers in the league. Of course, that meant nothing to Leafs fans when they failed to make it past the first round of the playoffs, forfeiting a 3-2 series lead over eventual Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

As we saw later in the playoffs, the Leafs weren’t the only team frustrated by superstar Bolts goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy, giving Tampa arguably their toughest run in their three Easter Conference rounds. That’s part of why Toronto GM Kyle Dubas kept most of his roster together, with the notable exception of goalkeepers Jack Campbell and Petr Mrazek. The first, in this writer’s opinion, was not good enough, consistent enough, to justify the $25 million five-year contract he got from Edmonton; the latter was an unmitigated disaster in his first and only year as Leaf, and Dubas had to pay a heavy price to offload the last two years of his contract on the fueling Chicago Blackhawks.

To replace them, Dubas turned to 28-year-old veteran Matt Murray and 25-year-old Russian Ilya Samsonov. Murray has won two Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh, but more recently, in Ottawa, he was a frequently injured washout who was at one point relegated to the American League. Samsonov was once considered one of the best young netminders in the world, but he has struggled in each of the past two seasons. 2021-22.

Obviously the biggest gamble Dubas is taking is in regards to his goalkeepers, but if the Toronto defense corps do their fair share of hard, smart work and the Leafs’ attack provides enough goal support, you can see the possibility that the new goalkeepers work out. If not, there will be a riot of Leafs fans and there could be a bigger change in the Buds lineup.

Regardless, Dubas still has work to do before the regular season starts, as the Leafs have crossed the salary cap by nearly $1.5 million, and they still have to sign restricted free agent D-man Rasmus Sandin. . The expected victims of the upper cap breakthrough are veteran Alex Kerfoot and defender Justin Holl. This is not to say that both players are worthless, but together their salary cap of $5.5 million in 2022-23 is simply too rich for Toronto, which has younger, cheaper talent that should be able to step in and contribute what Holl and Kerfoot have. contributed.

Otherwise, Dubas changed the bottom two rows of his front group by signing UFA’s Calle Jarnkrok and Nicolas Aube-Kubel to give the Leafs more experience. But Toronto’s fate will still come down to how superstars Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and John Tavares perform in the postseason of 2023. Yes, the Leafs need Murray and/or Samsonov to keep their promises, but Toronto’s blueprint for success still revolves around their elite attackers. Should they face the Lightning again in the playoffs next season, there can be no excuses for the Leafs. Failure will lead to widespread change, including the role of GM. Patience can only get you this far before results are all that matters, which is where the Leafs are in their competitive trajectory.