Dunkin’ donates $15,000 to Nashville Jr. Predators Hockey Club





In an effort to grow the game of hockey and provide financial assistance to Tennessee youth hockey teams, Dunkin of Tennessee donated $15,000 to the Nashville Jr. Predators Hockey Club. The donation will come entirely from Dunkin’s local network franchisees with the intent of alleviating the financial pressure families may experience in supporting their children’s passion for the sport of hockey. The donation will directly fund the financial aid program, providing money to more than 25 families in need for the 2022-23 season. Additionally, Dunkin will be present at the Ford Ice Center Bellevue and Ford Ice Center Antioch during NJP Training Camp, Opening Weekend and Tier II Host Weekend. Upcoming weekend events have kicked off with the first taking place July 30-31, the next being September 3-4 and December 17-18. Hockey is a sport for everyone, and it’s tough when the financial stress of playing the sport keeps kids from pursuing their passion for the game, said Katie Gaston, Dunkin Field Marketing Manager. We were so grateful for the generosity of our local Dunkin franchisees who understand the importance of giving back to our communities outside their restaurant doors. Our team is so excited to give the kids the chance to create joyful memories by playing the game they love. In addition to the donation, Dunkin will also attend every event at the Ford Ice Center Bellevue and Ford Ice Center Antioch, including Dunkin brand giveaways for players and guests, and Dunkin coffee and breakfast for attendees. Throughout Nashville, select participating Dunkin locations in the Nashville area will also host the Nashville Jr. Predators celebrate each tournament weekend with Dunkin branded gift cards and giveaways, as well as Nashville Jr. Predators photo donuts for sale. Participating Dunkin locations include: 5101 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 7201 Hwy 70 S, Nashville, TN 37221

4930 Thoroughbred Ln, Brentwood, TN 37027 For more information about Dunkin, visitwww.DunkinDonuts.comor follow us on Facebook@DunkinUSTwitter@Dunkin Donutsand Instagram@dunkin.

