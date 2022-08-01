Indian Cricket Team Hosted by High Commissioner of India to St. Kitss and Nevis





The Indian cricket team was hosted in Saint Kitts by the High Commissioner of India when they arrived on the Caribbean island on Saturday to play the second and third T20I match. dr. KJ Srinivasan, from the Indian state of Karnataka, is the High Commissioner of India for Guyana, Antigua & Barbuda, St. Kitts & Nevis, CARICOM. See Photos of the India Team with the High Commissioner of India to St. Kitts and Nevis The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took its official Twitter handle to post the photos of the official reception at High Commissioner, St. Kitts and Nevis. “Snapshots from an official #TeamIndia reception hosted by the High Commissioner, @drkjsrini in St. Kitts,” the BCCI tweeted. The second T20I between host country West Indies and India will be played on Monday (August 1) at Warner Park in St Kitts. The third T20I will follow on Tuesday (August 2). The two teams will later move to Florida in the United States of America to play the final two T20 Internationals of this series. India defeated West Indies in 1st T20I India recorded a comprehensive 68-run victory against Nicholas Pooran & co in the series opener at Trinidad’s Brian Lara Stadium. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with a 44-ball 64 to set the tone against a mindless West Indian bowling attack. A late cameo from Dinesh Karthik pushed the visitors to 190/6 in the opening innings. Karthik was undefeated on 41 of 19 deliveries, four limits and a pair of huge sixes, with a stroke rate of 215.79. India limited the hosts to 122 for eight at the end of the match, with Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi claiming two wickets each. India, led by Shikhar Dhawan, won the Windies 3-0 in the ODI series this week. Read also: IND vs WI: West Indies fined 20% match fees for slow overload in 1st T20I

