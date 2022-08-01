Jessica Pegula dominates match against Hailey Baptiste (August 1)

The US Open is coming up and WTA players are seeing Washington as a great hard-court warm-up event.

I’ve found the bet value for two games on Monday and give my best bets and full breakdowns below.

Note: Match times are subject to change. Read tips about watching tennis matches.

Jessica Pegula (-770) vs. Hailey Baptiste(+470)

2 p.m. ET

Jessica Pegula feels comfortable in Washington, with defeated Camila Giorgi wins the title in 2019. In addition, Pegula has had a lot of success on the hard track this season, reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and semi-finals of the WTA 1000 event in Miami. The American is 207-124 on hard court in her career and 12-8 on the season.

Pegula hasn’t played since then losses in the third round of Wimbledon. Her game is well suited to hard courts as she has flatter foundations that cut across the court. She also understands the right time to come to the net. However, Pegula can get erratic when rushed and taken out of her comfort zone, which has been the case during numerous defeats this season.

Hailey Baptiste hasn’t played since to injure himself in the first round of Roland Garros after qualifying for the tournament. Baptiste however is 58-42 as a professional on hard courts and, like Pegula, is 12-8 in 2022. It is also important to note that Washington DC is Baptiste birthplace and she will have a lot of support and motivation from the public to succeed.

Baptiste plays an aggressive style. She attacks when she can and has a big forehand that she uses to check the baseline. Baptiste is also very willing to come to the net and has great variety, disrupting the opponent’s basic rhythm.

Baptiste’s first serve is also a strong contender, as the American has won at least 70% of her first serve points in four of her last five completed WTA matches. However, Baptiste’s rally tolerance is not very high and her fitness is not great.

In this match, first-strike tennis is played, where both players want to come to the fore. Baptiste will probably have some rust, but she can gain some free points on her serve, which will take some pressure off her base game.

Baptiste’s style does not allow Pegula to find a rhythm from the baseline. Pegula will feel rushed and will be in defensive positions during many points and will sometimes struggle to dictate the game.

Choose: Baptiste +6.5 Play (-150 via PointsBet)

Elise Mertens (-200) against Liudmilla Samsonova (+160)

20:15 ET

Elise Mertens kicked off her summer hard court season with a thud against Magda Linette in Prague, fall in three series. Mertens only won 52% of her service points, of which only 38% on her second serve, which was especially important as she only had 52% of her first serve in play. The Belgian had to defend 13 breakpoints and was broken eight times.

Despite the loss of Linette, Mertens is still at 252-126 on hardcourt in her career, although she is only 10-8 at the year. While Mertens’ consistency and movement are impressive, while in Prague she followed a recent trend to play very passive from the baseline. Mertens hit safe groundstrokes and was generally erratic when trying to take risks during runs.

Liudmilla Samsonova hasn’t played since losses in the first round from Bad Homburg to Kamilla Rakhimova. Although grass is the best surface for the Russian, she is very proficient on hard courts. Hair career record on hard court is 89-56, despite being only 6-7 this season.

With her aggressive playing style, Samsonova can take the racket out of her opponents’ hands. Samsonova has won more than two-thirds of her first serve in the past six games. She also tries to play offensive whenever she can and has a huge forehand that can beat her opponents.

Mertens’ rally tolerance and movement will frustrate Samsonova at times, but I think the Russian has the weapons to make Mertens very uncomfortable.

Samsonova has the clear advantage with her first serve and will get a lot more free points compared to Mertens with her first delivery. In addition, Mertens doesn’t have the weapons to hurt Samsonova from the baseline, giving her time to counter the Belgian’s safe ground attacks.

Given her struggle in Prague, I also don’t trust Mertens’ current ability to put down shorter balls effectively.

Choose: Samsonova +3.5 Play (-115 via BetMGM)