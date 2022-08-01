CWG Day 4 Schedule: India vs England in Men’s Hockey, Eyes on Weightlifters, Panghal in Action





The Indian contingent will be in action on Day 4 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Monday, August 1, 2022. The CWG has been a happy hunting ground for the largest nation in the Commonwealth. India has finished in the top five since the 2002 edition and has relied heavily on shooting from the Birmingham Games program. If they advance in the 2022 Birmingham Games, they will aim to at least match their 66 medal from the previous Gold Coast edition. India had finished third in Gold Coast, with a whopping 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze medals in their kitty.

India vs England Men’s Hockey (8:30 PM) After beating lowly Ghana 11–0 on Sunday, the Indian men’s hockey team hopes to build on that momentum when they face England in their second game of the tournament on Monday. Table tennis (Men’s team SF) India vs Nigeria (11pm) The Indian table tennis team, which defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in the quarter-finals on Sunday, will face Nigeria in the semi-finals on August 1. If they win on Monday, the Sharath Kamal-led team will face the England vs Singapore winner in the final next day (AUG 2). Badminton (Mixed Team SF) India vs Singapore (10pm) After taking a 3-0 win over South Africa on Sunday to advance to the semi-finals of the mixed team competition, defending champions India will face Singapore on Monday. India was not expected to set foot wrong as they put in another professional performance against South Africa. Swimming: Men’s 100m Butterfly 6 – Sajan Prakash (3.51 PM) Men’s 50m Backstroke Final – Srihari Nataraj (1.07h) boxing: 48-51kg round of 16: Amit Panghal (4.45pm) 54-57kg round of 16: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (6pm) 75-80 kg: Ashish Kumar (1 hour on Tuesday) Cycling: Women’s Keiren First Round – Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe, Mayuri Lute (6:32 PM) Men’s 40km Points Race Qualifier – Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalkutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishvajeet Singh (6:52 PM) Men’s 1000m Time Trial Final – Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (9:37 PM) Final Women’s 10 km Scratch Race: Meenakshi (9:37 PM) Weightlifting: Men’s 81 kg – Ajay Singh (14 hours) Women 71 Kg – Harjinder Kaur (11pm) Judo: Men’s 66kg Elimination Round of 16 – Jasleen Singh Saini (from 2.30pm) Men’s 60kg elimination round aged 16 – Vijay Kumar Yadav (starting at 2.30pm) Women’s 48 kg quarter-finals – Sushila Devi Likabam (2.30 p.m.) Women’s 57kg Elimination Round of 16 – Suchika Tariyal (from 2.30pm) Squash: Women’s Singles Quarter Finals Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (4:30 PM) Women’s Singles Quarter Final – Joshna Chinnapa (6pm) Men’s Singles Quarter Final Saurav Ghoshal vs Greg Lobban (6:45 PM) Lawn Bowls: Women’s Four Semifinals: 1 p.m.

