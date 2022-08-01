Weightlifters lead the chase as Aruna leads table tennis to semifinals | The Guardian Nigeria News

Boxers also warm up in the last four as athletic athletes

Team Nigeria’s weightlifting team is currently the proverbial goose laying golden eggs as another hitchhiker, Rafiatu Folashade Lawal, won the country’s second gold medal at the on-going Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday night.

Lawal was in dominant form in the women’s 59kg weightlifting class, breaking Olympic records with a total of 206kg.

Weightlifting gave the country its first gold medal at the Games when, earlier on Saturday, Adijat Olarinoye emerged as the overall best lifter in women’s 55kg weightlifting.

She lifted 92 kg in the snatch, 111 kg in clean and jerk, and a total of 203 kg, which is also a record at the Games.

The country’s third medal came in yesterday via another lifter, Umoafia Edidiong, who won a bronze medal in the men’s 67kg category.

Umoafia lifted 130kg in the snatch, 160kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 290kg to win the bronze medal.

Edidiong finished third behind young weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who broke two Games records en route to a sensational gold medal win, while adding a second yellow metal to India’s tally.

In boxing, Nigerian captain Abdulafeez Osoba defeated his Bahamian opponent, Carl Hield, to easily qualify for the Round of 16 in the Men’s Light Middleweight division.

Unfortunately, it was a different story in the women’s light middleweight category (over 66kg -70kg), as Nigerian Bolanle Shogbamu lost her match of 16 to England’s Jodie Wilkinson, who won the match 4-1 on points.

She lost by unanimous decision.

Yesterday showcased the first fight in all of West Africa, with Adeyinka Benson taking on Ghana’s Abubakari Kwesi Quartey in the men’s middleweight category.

The fight was still going on as at the time of the press.

In table tennis, the men’s team gave the Nigerians something to cheer on as they defeated Malaysia in the team event to qualify for the semi-finals.

Their female counterpart had previously been knocked out and Malaysia threatened to have the men packed as well.

Quadri Aruna, however, had other ideas. He mustered the troops to dump the Asians 3-2 and secure the Nigerian place in the semi-finals.

Malaysia’s number one player, Choong Javen’s eagerness to beat Aruna in the final game of the men’s quarter-finals, proved precious as they ended up losing 3-2.

Choong won the first set 11-7 before Aruna made a comeback by winning the next three sets 8-11, 5-11, 9-11 to secure Nigeria’s spot in the semi-finals at the National Exhibition Center.

Malaysia started well with Choong and his partner Wong Qi Shen delivering the first point against Amadi Omeh-Bode Abiodun beating them 6-11, 12-10, 12-10, 11-7.

Nigeria then tied the score with Arunas 11-9, 6-11, 11-5, 11-5 victory over Leong Chee Feng.

Malaysia moved ahead with Wong’s 12-10, 14-12, 11-5 win over Abiodun, only to let Olajide Omotayo make it 2-2 by beating Chee Feng 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 11 -6.

Team Nigeria is getting ready for the athletics events, which start tomorrow.

The stars, who competed in the World Championships in Oregon, United States last month, including Golden Girl Tobi Amusan and Silver Medal winner Ese Brume, have already been integrated into the Birmingham squad and are ready to mess around.

Nigeria is aiming to win the first gold medal in the men’s 100 meters, while the women will aim for the gold medal for the first time since Blessing Okagbare in 2014.