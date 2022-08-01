Who are the highest ranked Australian tennis players? Updated ATP and WTA Rankings





Australia has long been blessed with talented tennis players and the current generation is no different. While Ash Barty has retired at the top of the game, a promising group of men and women remain. The sports news now close out the best ranked Australian players… ATP Ranking: Highest Ranked Australian Tennis Players Alex de Minaur remains Australia’s highest-ranked male player with his recent Atlanta Open victory, moving up nine places. The 23-year-old has risen steadily in 2022, starting the year as low as number 42. Despite Nick Kyrgios recently reaching the Wimbledon final, he was not awarded in the standings as no points were offered at the All England Club. As things stand, there are six Aussies in the top 100 ATP players. ranking Change Name Points 21 +9 Alex de Minaure 1,585 59 +3 James Duckworth 761 63 -16 Nick Kyrgios 710 75 -6 Thanasi Kokkinakis 654 76 +5 John Millman 651 83 +1 Alexei Popyrin 624 109 -12 Christopher O’Connell 498 114 -19 Jordan Thompson 479 122 -22 Jason Kubler 456 133 -4 Alexander Vukic 415 *Last updated on August 1, 2022 WTA ranking: highest ranked Australian tennis players Following Ash Barty’s retirement, Ajla Tomljanovic has taken over as Australia’s highest-ranking female player. Despite reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon, the 29-year-old recently fell outside the top 50. She is currently joined by Daria Saville as the only Aussie woman in the WTA’s top 100. ranking Change Name Points 69 – Ajla Tomljanovic 846 88 – Daria Saville 708 141 -2 Maddison Inglis 446 154 -3 Jaimee Fourlis 404 162 -3 Olivia Gadeckic 391 196 +1 Priscilla Hon 331 198 +1 Seone Mendez 327 199 +1 Astra Sharma 326 *Last updated on August 1, 2022 How do the tennis world rankings work? World tennis rankings are calculated by the ATP and WTA, which award points based on a player’s performance in certain tournaments. The further a player progresses in a sanctioned event, the more points he gets. Prestigious tournaments such as Grand Slams and Masters also earn more points. Grand Slams, for example, yield the most points on the ATP tour, with 2000 awarded to the winner and 1200 to the runner-up. Points accumulated from each tournament will be valid for one year. When will the tennis world rankings be updated? Both the ATP and WTA update their rankings every Monday when no tournaments are taking place. So in general you can expect weekly updates, except when Grand Slams are being played.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/au/tennis/news/highest-ranked-australian-tennis-players-updated-atp-wta-rankings/dneoxmryipnrytggnid1wqf7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos