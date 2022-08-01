CWG 2022: India defeats Ghana 11-0 in hockey group B men’s opener





The Indian men’s hockey team decimated low Ghana 11–0 in the opening game in Pool B of the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday. As expected, the Indians were relentless in their attacks and completely controlled the procedure from start to finish. The Indians played to their strengths, scoring five in the first half before bringing in four and two goals in the final two quarters. India converted six of the 13 penalty corners they earned in the match. Vice captain Harmanpreet Singh (11th, 35th, 53rd) scored a hat-trick, while Abhishek (2nd minute), Shamsher Singh (14th), Akashdeep Singh (20th), Jugraj Singh (22nd, 43rd), Nilakanta Sharma (38th), Varun Kumar (39th) and Mandeep Singh (48th) were the other goalscorers for India. It was a completely dominating performance by the Indians as they barely put Ghana in their D. Ghana had occasional opportunities in the form of five penalty corners, but the Indian defense did its best to refuse its opponents. Instantly on the money, the Indians secured their first penalty corner in the very first minute of the game and Abhishek was in the right place at the right time to find the target in the rebound. The Indians kept up the pressure and provided another penalty corner in the 11th minute, which was converted by Harmanpreet. Shamsher extended India’s lead by pushing through a brilliant move by Lalit Upadhayay and Abhishek. Akshdeep made it 4-0 in the 20th minute with a nice reverse goal after a precise pass from Abhishek. India got a penalty corner two minutes later and Jugraj was ready for the task. Five minutes after the change of half, Harmanpreet scored his second goal from a penalty corner. Three minutes later, Nilakanta joined the party when he put the rebound into the back of the net after Ghana goalkeeper Offei saved a shot from Jarmanpreet. In the next minute, Varun Kumar made a penalty corner to score his first goal of the tournament. Jugraj Singh scored his second goal, this time from a penalty corner. promoted In the fourth and final quarters, Mandeep and Harmanpreet each scored a goal to round out the total. India will face Canada on August 3. Topics mentioned in this article

