



Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE Updates: Day 4, Results, Medals, Schedule, How To Watch, Sports, Countries Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 LIVE Updates: Bruce wins silver in weightlifting after jury review, bronze in women’s table tennis Sorry, this feature is currently unavailable. Were working to restore it. Try again later. Reject Go to section navigationSkip to articleGo to footer Through Billie Eder Updated August 1, 2022 9:29 PM first print Bee 4.01 pm Normal text size Larger text size Very large text size Key messages Hide important messages Go to last Pinned message from 3:54 pm Medal standings 9.29 pm I am humble in defeat and I am happy: Bruce It was overruled for a press-out. I haven’t seen the video so I’m not sure. But sometimes this is how sports go and you know, congratulations Chris on winning it. He was the good hitchhiker on the day and I was just a bit unlucky there, but it is what it is, I’m humbled in defeat and I’m happy. Kyle Bruce on Seven after his gold-winning lift was ruled a no-lift. The Australian took silver in the men’s 81kg weightlifting final. Australian Kyle Bruce took silver after his last attempt weighing 183kg was judged a no-lift by the judges. Credit:Getty 9.22 pm Diamonds dominant in opening quarter The Diamonds landed early in their game against South Africa and led 19-11 at the end of the first quarter. Goalkeeper Courtney Bruce was everywhere and everywhere, moving effortlessly around her side of the pitch and getting a handy interception for the Diamonds early in the game. Gretel Bueta and Steph Wood were deadly at the ring and in the second quarter the Aussies will try to attack quickly to get some quick points on the board. 9.05 pm Diamonds go to court The Diamonds are on the pitch against a South African side also coming off the back of a win. The last time Australia and South Africa met was in the quad series in January this year when the Diamonds won by 20 goals. South Africa will fight, but the Australians will run around the field with them, taking advantage of the turnover when they come. 8.53 pm Bruce takes home silver in weightlifting after jury ruled there was no lift Australian Kyle Bruce will take home a silver medal in the men’s 81kg weightlifting after the judges ruled his last 183kg lift was a no-lift. Bruce lifted 183kg on his final attempt and originally took first place over England’s Chris Murray, but a jury review revealed a buckle in Bruce’s left elbow that ruled it a successful lift for the Australian. Murray was awarded gold with a final lift of 181 kg and a total of 325, a Commonwealth Games record. Bruce finished in a total of 323 for silver and Canada’s Nicolas Vachon took home bronze with a total of 320. 8.45 pm McKeown to 200m final IM Through Phil Lutton Kaylee McKeown is seventh through to the final of the 200m IM. Not quite sure what to think about that dive, she’s battling a shoulder injury and took a brave win in the 100m backstroke last night, so she probably kept her powder fairly dry. At her best she can win this, but Summer McIntosh looms. In the final, the Canadian 15-year-old can be beaten. Kaylee McKeown finishes seventh to qualify for the women’s 200m IM final. Credit:Getty 8.37 pm Successful heats for Simpson and Temple Through Phil Lutton Rock solid work by Matt Temple and Cody Simpson in the 100m butterfly. No Kyle Chalmers, concentrating on his 100m free final tonight, but Temple and Simpson rise to fourth and fifth place respectively. Both great stories in very different ways; Simpson the pop star who has gone back to swimming, Temple the former scaffolder who has become one of the world’s best 100m flyers. Cody Simpson before his men’s 100m butterfly on day four of the Commonwealth Games Credit:AP 8.30 pm Australia again active as a force in triathlon Through Michael Gleeson Australia’s place as a force in triathlon has been restored after winning Commonwealth bronze in the mixed relay on Sunday. Triathlon head coach Justin Drew said the result meant the team could realistically look ahead to medaling at the Paris Olympics. Australia’s bronze comes after finishing second at the World Series in Hamburg earlier this month. Australia has not won an Olympic triathlon medal since 2012. Read the the full story here. Jacob Birtwhistle, Matthew Hauser, Natalie van Coevorden and Sophie Linn. Credit:Michael Gleeson 8.16 pm It’s going well for Aussies in freestyle heats Through Phil Lutton Clear material from the Australian women’s 100m freestyle this morning. World champion Mollie OCallaghan is the fastest through to the semi-finals while Shayna Jack and Emma McKeon are also both safe. McKeon swam probably the easiest 100m freestyle heat I’ve ever seen. She looked like she was in the warm-up bath, but still finished sixth. Australian Shayna Jack reacts after her women’s 100m freestyle. Credit:AP 8.11 pm Tell us what you think 8.08 pm Diamonds to beat South Africa in an hour Most viewed in sports Loading Back to top

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/sport/commonwealth-games-2022-day-4-live-updates-a-golden-night-for-australian-swimmers-diamonds-take-to-the-court-20220801-p5b6ab.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos