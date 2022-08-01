Sports
The Lionesses have done it. This European Championship win will change women’s football forever | Carrie Dunn
sArina Wiegmans’ team has done exactly what Gareth Southgates’ men did last summer, capturing the imagination of the entire country with their determination, luck and outrageous skills. Not only that, they went even better, although going into extra time, Chloe Kelly scored to make England the champions of Europe.
This is the most watched women’s euro in history. It broke the previous record for personally attending the Women’s European Championship set way back in the group stage, when a total of 248,075 fans had gone through the turnstiles after just a few matches. To top it off, the 87,192 fans at Wembley on Sunday meant England v Germany had the highest attendance of any men’s or women’s European Championships.
Throughout the tournament, the team was exciting. That Georgia Stanway lightning bolt breaking into the net against Spain as the clock was ticking towards the end of extra time; Alessia Russos scored a nutmeg goal, a beautiful piece of cheek against Sweden (and the third of four goals England scored against the best-ranked side in Europe); the composure and confidence of Leah Williamson, who led her country in a senior tournament for the first time. The Lionesses have really roared.
Volkswagen billboards around the pitch note that this tournament is #NotWomensFootball, it’s just football and that’s definitely the way it’s been treated. For the first time this summer, much coverage has been about technique and tactics, not just the players and their personal lives. Both male and female experts have analyzed the games and the mainstream media has talked about the results, which has also happened in workplaces across the country. His daily water cooler talk, the same as you’d expect from a major men’s tournament.
The sponsors are pouring in and it looks like they too will stay, encouraged by the interest and involvement. We already knew that Barclays would have their name in the Womens Super League for years to come, but plenty of other new and surprising commercial partners have signed up to associate their name with women’s football.
The Lionesses’ success is the result of years of work to create a top-class professional international team. In 1984 England reached the final of the first European Championships for women. With amateur players and little to no money, a team couldn’t just go to camp for a month to train, eat and socialize every day. Instead, the semi-finals and final had home and away matches, so once the first match was over, each player could go back to her day job for a few weeks before playing the deciding match. England captain Carol Thomas led the team against Sweden at Kenilworth Road in Luton for the second leg on 27 May 1984. Weather conditions were poor; the few photos and limited video footage of the day bear witness to this. Today the race may have been rescheduled, but at the time such flexibility in the calendar was impossible.
When the FA founded the WSL in 2011, one of their goals was to support a successful England squad. After reaching the semi-finals at the Women’s World Cup in 2015 and 2019, and at the last European Championship in 2017, the Lionesses wanted to surpass that this year. It paid off: the English women have finally won their first major senior trophy.
While there is already clearly brilliant talent in the game, Williamsons and Wiegmans Lionesses prove that this tournament should be the starting point for even greater progress. There has been much debate about the need to draw from a more diverse talent pool, with the question of whether the set-up over the past decade has marginalized some groups who, due to time, were unable to access the limited training facilities, travel or money. The FA has announced the launch of 60 emerging talent centers across England, which should be one way of addressing that.
The FA’s goals giving 75% of schools access to girls’ soccer and 75% of grassroots clubs to have at least one girls’ team are also important steps. The Lionesses were inspiring role models for the next generation of girls and boys alike, just as Southgates was in 2021 and the path must be clear for tomorrow’s superstars to progress and shine. The momentum of this exciting, exceptional group of players and their performances this summer will contribute somewhat to that and with that legacy they will ensure that this tournament goes down in history in more ways than one.
