Brown, Collins Set For Inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Media Days On Tuesday





CHAMPAGNE, fig. The Big Ten Conference hosts the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Media Days at the Big Ten Network studios in Chicago on August 1 and 2, featuring redshirt senior Diana Brown senior Kennedy Collins and head coach Chris Tamas representative of the Illinois and University of Illinois volleyball team at the event. The Big Ten teams will be split between August 1-2 and Illinois is scheduled to compete on Tuesday, August 2. The Big Ten Conference will be the first collegiate conference to host a preseason personal media event. Big Ten Network will broadcast a recap of Volleyball Media Days’ shows on its linear network both Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. (CT) (Monday for 90 minutes including an interview with Commissioner Warren; Tuesday for 60 minutes). Those shows can also be seen on the FOX Sports app. Follow all the action via the website Big Ten Volleybal Media Days Central HERE. We’re taking the Windy City!#Illini | #HTTO pic.twitter.com/LWqUhuocbw Illinois Volleyball (@IlliniVBall) July 26, 2022 Big Ten Media Days Schedule Monday, August 1: Northwestern, Michigan State, Michigan, Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue

Tuesday, August 2: Rutgers, Maryland, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State Illinois schedule Time – Tuesday Rotation 9:00-9:20 a.m. CT BTN Studio 9:25-9:45 a.m. CT BTN Digital 9:50-10:10 a.m. CT Tik-Tok/Timeout 10:15-10:35 a.m. CT Press conference 10:40-11:00 a.m. CT BTN Courtside 11:05-11:25 a.m. CT BTN on the net 11:30-11:50 a.m. CT Sirius XM 11:55-12:15 CT NCAA.com 12:20-12:40 CT ESPN Illinois representatives Diana Brown Brown was one of two Illini to start all 34 games of the season, helping Illinois to its third NCAA regional appearance under head coach Chris Tamas in 2021. She handed out 1,310 assists for 10.31 assists per set, all the while leading the UI to the team’s 0.229 pass rate. She led the team with 16 double-doubles, second in digs (309), fourth in blocks (75) and fifth in team service aces (28). She became the fifth Illini in the history of the program to be named an Academic All-America Honoree after being named to the second team after the 2021 season. Kennedy Collins Starting all 31 games she saw in action a season ago, Collins led the Illini with 126 blocks and a .334 pass rate, while also finishing fourth with 285 kills and adding 62 digs and 13 service aces. She was named Panther Invite MVP and All-Tournament, while also earning All-Tournament Team honors at the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge and the Redbird Classic.

