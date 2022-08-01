Northwestern Football Key Players No. 2: DB Cam Mitchell





Continuing our football coverage through the summer, we count down the top 10 Northwesterns most important players in 2022. We have a composite averaging the rankings of each of our respective staff lists, revealing who we believe is most critical to Wildcats’ forthcoming success. However, we know that this is open to interpretation. For some, it could mean one player’s worth above his backup. It can mean players in crucial roles. It can also mean players who have underperformed and have to step down. Only one thing is known: no two lists of our employees are the same. That is why for each player at least one member must split their placement for the above player. Sarah Effres (10) Cam Mitchell made a significant jump in playing time in 2021 compared to his previous two years at Northwestern. Mitchell was tasked with filling the gap in pass coverage left by now-Cleveland Brown Greg Newsome II, finishing the season with 37 solo tackles and six assists with five defended passes. And, as his recent appearance on Big Ten Media days suggests, expectations for the junior are even higher this season. With the loss of Secondary Brandon Joseph, who settled for the second most solo tackles and four passes in 2021, the pressure is on the entire Sky Team, corners and safes, to find a way to make it. last season with a new identity. Now, with two coaches between the group, Matt MacPherson for DBs and Ryan Smith for corners specifically, it feels like a shift is about to begin in Jim ONeils’ defense with Cam Mitchell, AJ Hampton and Coco Azema leading the way. I’ve put Mitchell relatively low on my list compared to most because I consider Hampton and Azema as more important to secondary functioning as a whole. Mitchell’s individual talent is clearly on the rise, however, with some of his better performances at the end of last season, such as his nine-tackle performance against Purdue. With three years of experience under his belt heading into his junior season in the red shirt, the sky really is the limit for him.

