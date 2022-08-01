Connect with us

How tennis phenomenon Coco Gauff created a stronger balance in life and on the field

Remember when Coco Gauff burst onto the tennis scene as the most exciting young player in the game, hyped as the next superstar and touted as a once-in-a-lifetime prodigy?

That was in the past. The pandemic has split the world into two parts, including the trajectory of elite athletes.

Gauff, 18, will make her debut at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose this week and is starting to become a routine now in the time after the COVID hiatus.

I feel like the pandemic has allowed me to hit the pause button a bit, Gauff said in a phone interview.

In 2019, Gauff was a shooting star. At the age of 15, she became the youngest player to reach the main draw at Wimbledon through qualification. She defeated Venus Williams in straight sets to progress to the fourth round and her matches were the most watched in the United States.

The match against her idol, in which she grew up with the two Williams sisters, was a groundbreaking moment.

Sports columnist Ann Killion

That moment when I beat Venus at Wimbledon made me believe that my dreams were closer to reality than it felt, Gauff said of that match. It was certainly a lot to deal with.

She arrived at the US Open with a wave of hype, reaching the third round before being crushed by defending champion Naomi Osaka. In early 2020, Gauff played at the Australian Open, where she defeated Osaka.

And then the world fell silent. Gauff’s hype train didn’t stop, but it certainly slowed down. That wasn’t bad at all.

I’ve had time to grow up, said Gauff, who is number 11. Everything went so fast. No one, including me, expected 2019 to happen. Everything went, went, went.

Honestly, I enjoyed the first month or two of COVID. It is selfish to say that people had a hard time. But I just enjoyed being at home with my family for a while. It gave me a moment to think about everything.

But when she was able to return to playing on a weird, COVID-adapted tennis schedule, she found herself putting pressure on herself, linking her self-esteem to her performance on the court.

When I was 16 and 17, I expected too much of myself, she said. And people expected a lot from me. I had to remind myself that I was just a teenager. I told myself that if I were a fan and took a step back, I’d say this girl is amazing. I kept reminding myself of that.

In 2021, Gauff reached the quarterfinals of the French Open and the round of 16 at Wimbledon. She missed the Tokyo Olympics last summer due to a positive coronavirus test.

This spring, Gauff made her first Grand Slam final. At the French Open, she didn’t lose a set in the first six rounds before falling to Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros.

During the French Open, Gauff walked through Paris to help her adjust her mood and center herself.

Even last year, I was too focused on trying to live up to other people’s expectations, she said. Results do not define you as a person.

Recognizing external pressures and the mental stress that comes with it is something young athletes are increasingly discussing in public. That includes another player at the Silicon Valley Classic, Osaka.

Like Osaka, Gauff also feels comfortable using her platform to deal with issues that concern her. During the pandemic, she spoke out on behalf of Black Lives Matter and justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.

