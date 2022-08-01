News | Hockey Australia

Sports
The Hockeyroos have made it two out of two with an impressive 5-0 win over South Africa in their second pool match of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
A double from Penny Squibb and goals from Renee Taylor, Steph Kershaw and 100 gamer Kaitlin Nobbs netted 13 goals and no one conceded to set up a ravishing pool game against New Zealand, the other team in Pool B with a perfect record , on Tuesday.
Just like when the Hockeyroos recently took on South Africa at the World Cup, it was once again Squibb who opened the scoring from a penalty corner when her precise drag slipped into the right-hand post in the third minute.
Shanea Tonkin had the other serious chance of the first quarter when she finished and fired on goal, but South African goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande made a sharp save.
The Hockeyroos continued to create openings in the South African defence, Claire Colwill tested Mbande again.
In her 50th international, Georgia Wilson fired a shot over the bar after a great run from Kershaw as the Hockeyroos continued to push forward.
Tonkin and Grace Stewart were a handful of attacking players for the South African defence, but the Hockeyroos were unable to extend their one-goal lead into halftime.
The two-goal buffer came early after the restart when Taylor executed a beautifully targeted drag into the side of the net to reward the Hockeyroos’ dominance.
Stewart hit a shot on the turn, but it went straight for Mbande, but the Australian striker would soon become provider.
Stewart did well in the attacking circle creating space to shoot low and Kershaw was perfectly positioned to get her stick on the ball and watch it end up in the net.
Aleisha Power, who replaced Jocelyn Bartram in goal in the second half, made some crucial saves to prevent South Africa from conceding a goal.
The result was sealed early in the final quarter when the Hockeyroos received a penalty stroke after a goal ball hit a South African player’s foot on the goal line.
Nobbs celebrated her 100 game milestone, making her fourth of the tournament and the Hockeyroos fourth of the game.
Squibb then rounded up the score in the 48th minute when she fired a drag move into the roof of the net to make five.
“It’s a solid start. When we came back from Kenya we were a little disappointed, but tonight I think we improved in some areas that we wanted to improve,” Stewart said.
“It’s about how we play and bring the ball forward that we focus on.”
Looking at the New Zealand game, Stewart admits there is a feeling we want some Commonwealth Games redemption after the Black Sticks defeated the Hockeyroos in the gold medal match four years ago.
“Every time you come across New Zealand you want to beat them, you always want to win that Trans-Tasman battle, but there’s going to be that extra motivation coming into play after what happened in 2018.”
The Hockeyroos will take on New Zealand on Tuesday, August 2 at 6 p.m. AEST.
Catch all the hockey from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Seven and 7plus.
Commonwealth Games Australia website
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games website
Match details
South Africa 0
Hockey rose 5 (Squibb 3’/48′, Taylor 32′, Kershaw 36′, Nobbs 46′)
@ University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
Hockey Rose: 1.Claire Colwill, 2.Rosie Malone, 4.Amy Lawton, 6.Penny Squibb, 7.Aleisha Power (gk), 8.Georgia Wilson, 9.Shanea Tonkin, 10.Maddy Fitzpatrick, 12.Greta Hayes, 14. Steph Kershaw, 15. Kaitlin Nobbs, 18. Jane Claxton, 19. Jocelyn Bartram (gk), 20. Karri Somerville, 21. Renee Taylor, 24. Mariah Williams, 29. Rebecca Greiner, 30. Grace Stewart (c)
