Minium: Sun Belt is the best place for ODU as College Athletics enter Uncharted Waters

NEW ORLEANS Athletics at the university is changing at such a dizzying pace that it’s hard to predict what will happen later this year, let alone later this month. From the NIL to the transfer portal to the recent shocking news of the conference rescheduling, we are seeing unprecedented, transformative changes.

But one thing was crystal clear during the media days of the Sun Belt Conference last week, whatever the uncertain future holds, Old Dominion is in a much better position now that it was only a month ago.

ODU officially joined the Sun Belt on July 1, which oddly was the same day Southern Cal and UCLA announced they were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

After Texas and Oklahoma’s decision last summer to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, it looks like two or three super leagues will emerge that will dominate college football.

An aside here:

Rivalry is what makes college athletics so popular, and in the frantic rush to join the biggest leagues in search of the almighty TV dollar, college presidents and athletic directors are destroying old rivalries. I can’t wait for that UCLA-Rutgers football game, and I’m sure the players are looking forward to the five-hour plane flight to New Jersey.

The rescheduling of the conference that took place ten years ago, started largely by the ACC, also resulted in some unfortunate changes. Syracuse and Boston College in the ACC? Makes no sense from a geographical point of view.

Ask West Virginia how much it likes being in the Big 12. Or Maryland in the Big Ten.

How all this will pan out for ODU remains to be seen, but the league’s move to the Sun Belt Conference, expertly engineered by Athletic Director Wood Selig and President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D., looks all the better in view the potential dangers ahead.

ODU is a member of a strong competition that all 14 members wanted to join. It is not only a convenient place to play football.

All 14 schools have made major commitments to improve their sports programs. They all spend a lot of money on renovating or building new sports facilities.

But best of all, the Sun Belt is one of the most close-knit Division I football conferences geographically. ODU sits in the East Division with James Madison, Marshall, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State and Georgia Southern, which is without a doubt the strongest division in the Group of 5.

The 14 schools are located in 10 contiguous states.

ODU already has good rivalries with JMU and Marshall and will build good regional rivalries with the others.

The Sun Belt will reduce travel costs and missed class time for ODU athletes, and it will give Monarch fans and the families of athletes an easier way to travel to road races.

If ODU had stayed in Conference USA, the road trips would be longer and the rivalry less important for players and fans. And the future would be much more uncertain. C-USA will lose six schools to the American Athletic Conference in 2023.

Meanwhile, Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill announced Tuesday that the league’s deal with ESPN has improved. The league will make more money and get 6,000 more TV opportunities over the next ten years.

Sun Belt’s regular football broadcasts attracted 18 million viewers last season. The four bowl games attracted an average of nearly 1.5 million viewers. Those numbers don’t place the Sun Belt in the Power 5, but it does put the competition near the top of the Group of 5.

And since the College Football Playoff began, the Sun Belt has won 64.9 percent of its bowl games, leading FBS.

So for now, no matter what happens to the big boys, ODU is in the best possible place.

There is widespread speculation by the national media that the Sun Belt will displace the American Athletic Conference and Mountain West at the top of the Group of 5 rankings. I think it will, if it hasn’t already happened.

Will the Sun Belt be the best football league in group 5?

And that’s a remarkable transformation for the Sun Belt, which was number 10 out of 10 FBS leagues a decade ago.

While other leagues, including Conference USA, went after schools in major TV markets, the Sun Belt went after solid programs in the South with winning traditions and passionate fans. The league jettisoned Idaho and the state of New Mexico to become a more regional league, adding schools such as Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, and Coastal Carolina.

That enabled the Sun Belt to leapfrog C-USA and the Mid-American Conference, challenging the AAC and Mountain West for supremacy.

College football attendance is declining practically everywhere, and I think the conference rescheduling should get some of the blame. Meanwhile, the Sun Belt has seen the number of visitors steadily increase.

Rivalry matters.

“I understand,” said ODU coach Ricky Rahne when I asked him about UCLA and USC. “In college football, people have to make business decisions that suit them best. I understand that.

“But I like being part of a regional college football conference. It’s pretty awesome to have 14 teams in 10 states. I’m excited about that because that’s what college football is all about, that rivalry, that hatred that comes from what makes the game so special.”

Hate, he noted, is a dirty word for some people. But essentially that’s what great rivalry boils down to. And even though it’s been 10 years since ODU played JMU, I guarantee there will be a lot of hate in the stands when the Dukes come ODU on November 12.

“Hate is passion,” Rahne said. “Indifference is terrible. Unfortunately, our fans were a bit indifferent about who we played in our last conference. That’s not their fault, it’s not the conference’s fault. It’s just emotion.”

Losing Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston to the Big 12, the AAC quickly grabbed six C-USA schools to replace them.

As the changes continue, the AAC could lose more schools to the Power 5, and that could open up some opportunities for the Sun Belt.

When I asked Gill about expansion, he said the league is monitoring the changes elsewhere. Could East Carolina decide that at some point a league with ODU, Appalachian State, and Coastal Carolina makes a lot of sense?

Who knows? But if ECU or another regional school decides the Sun Belt is an attractive place, Gill said the league will listen.

“If someone had asked me last year what the right number was for our league, I would have said twelve,” Gill said. “However, we had the opportunity to add four quality schools, so 14 became the right number.

“We are not actively looking to expand. But if there is a really good mindset that makes sense to us, that is like-minded, is in our geographic footprint and adds value to the Sun Belt, we would certainly be open to conversations.

“If we stay at 14, we’re in a very strong position. For the right school, we’d go to 15 or to 16. But we’re very comfortable where we are at 14 now.”

President Hemphill and Selig could not plan for all contingencies. Few saw the defection of USC and UCLA coming.

But because they had the wisdom to move ODU to the Sun Belt, the university is in the best possible place to weather the coming storm and perhaps take advantage.