At home summer a reality check; far from our best cricket played: Jos Buttler





SOUTHAMPTON: England skipper Jos Buttler admitted England have been given “a reality check” and are far from playing their “best cricket” after failing to win a whiteball series in their lingering home summer. Buttler’s comments come after England were knocked out for 101 in Sunday’s T20I series decider against South Africa in the Ageas Bowl, losing the series 2-1. Previously, England lost the T20I and ODI series to India by an identical margin of 2-1 and had drawn the ODI series against South Africa 1-1. “I think it’s a reality check. We haven’t played our best cricket yet and I don’t think we’ve been able to push ourselves. We can’t live in the past and pat ourselves on the back for the changes that have been made to the world.” English cricket and the successes we’ve had. It’s about looking ahead, trying to chase the best teams in the world and lead the way,” Buttler said after the game. For the first time since 2013, England have gone through a home summer without winning a single whiteball streak. Buttler, who took over as the cue captain after Eoin Morgan’s retirement, admitted the hosts fell short with the way they played, especially with the crowd’s chants fueling their anger. “We need an honest conversation. You don’t want to overreact to situations, but you can feel the frustration around the ground with the ‘Get started, England’ chants. You don’t want to be associated with that.” “It’s the first time I’ve heard that for a very long time, so that frustration around the group shows that we failed to give the show we wanted to give. You can handle losses, but you want to make sure you stay true to you believe in and I think we came up short with the way we played.” Buttler was also disappointed with England’s lack of fight, risk and boldness and expressed his dismay at his bat’s lack of runs. “The disappointing thing was the way we went down. We lacked intention and confidence and didn’t put pressure on the opposition. We never managed to fire shots and struggle to take the initiative. I think that little bit of embarrassment is probably it.” that we are frustrated with most. “We want to be a team that wants to be brave and take risks. We need to figure out where that lack of consistency comes from. Whether it’s too much confidence or lack of confidence, we haven’t been able to sustain performance individually and as a team “We haven’t played at our best. The first place I would look is myself. I want to lead from the front as captain and I know I haven’t performed at the level I would like.” England have 10 T20Is to play and complete their combination for the T20 Men’s World Cup in Australia in October-November. A run of seven games in Pakistan from mid-September will be followed by a flight to Australia for a run of three games against the current T20 World Cup winner before starting their campaign against Afghanistan in Perth on October 22.

