Sports
ATP Washington Day 1 Predictions including Kudla vs Mmoh
ATP Washington gives players the chance to improve their hard court skills before the US Open. And even the matchups in the first round indicate that this will be a week to remember.
Who will win and who will fall short? I give my best guesses. As always, here at LWOS we give our thoughts on each of the matches. In addition to this article, we split the day’s matches over two articles. One features Stefan Kozlov vs Jack Draper and the other features Andy Murray vs Mikael Ymer.
ATP Washington Day 1 Predictions
Kyle Edmund vs Yosuke Watanuki
Head to Head: never played
Kyle Edmund has returned to the tour from injury, making the round of 16 at the Winnipeg Challenger hard court last week. Edmund’s foundations, however, were erratic in his loss to Alafia Ayeni. Yosuk Watanuki did well to qualify for Washington without losing a set. Watanuki won more than 75% of his first serve in qualifying wins over Andrew Fenty and Mitchell Krueger.
These two have never played before. Edmund has a great first serve and a heavy forehand that dominates from the baseline, but he’s still shaking off the rust from his long absence and doesn’t look like himself yet. Watanuki is quick on the field and very solid from the baseline. He will make Edmund play a lot of extra shots and will hit with enough depth to make it difficult for Edmund to attack. Expect Watanuki to win this match.
Prediction: Watanuki in 3
Bradley Klahn vs Adrian Mannarino
Head to Head: 1-0 Mannarino
Bradley Klahn is playing again for the first time since 2020. However, it was not a successful return for the American, losing all four games he played in 2022 and winning just one set in those four games combined. Adrian Mannarino took advantage of his lucky losers spot in Atlanta and reached the quarterfinals of the ATP Tour event. Mannarino was a set away from the semi-final against Alex De Minaur, but eventually melted in the heat.
Mannarino leads the head-to-head 1-0, but that match was in 2015 and not relevant to this matchup. Mannarino plays a consistent, flat lefty game, with excellent placement around the field. Klahn plays a much heavier lefty game and has a powerful lefty forehand. However, his rally tolerance has been poor since his comeback and given Mannarino’s consistency, the unforced mistakes should flow against the Frenchman. In addition, the clumsiness of Mannarino’s flat game should cause an underheated Klahn all sorts of problems. Mannarino should win this one with ease.
Prediction: Mannarino in 2
Denis Kudla vs Michael Mmoho
Head to Head: 3-2 Kudla
Denis Kudla started his American hard court season in 2022 with a first-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald in Atlanta. Kudla won just 49% of his service points against McDonald, a number that needs to be improved if he is to make a run in Washington. Michael Mmoh struggled, but managed to qualify for Washington without losing a set. However, Mmoh played weaker competition in Raymond Sarmiento and JC Aragone, so it’s hard to read too much into his qualifying campaign.
Kudla leads the head-to-head 3-2 after winning three consecutive matchups between the two, including a three-set win in Sarasota earlier this season. Kudla is comfortable playing attacking as his bases move nicely through the field and he understands when at a certain point is the right time to pull the trigger. Mmoh, on the other hand, relies more on getting a lot of balls deep in the field, but struggles when he has to get on the court and play aggressive tennis. Given Kudla’s foot speed, Mmoh will be forced out of his comfort zone and take more risks during points than he’s comfortable with.
Kudla’s combination of quick and playful high-level defense and ability to get on the pitch and make big bases will be key in this match.
Prediction: Kudla in 3
Main photo from Getty.
