Riley’s departure is going to be a good thing
Since December 2021, Oklahoma’s football fan base has endured quite a few rough times. However, Brent Venables quickly turned Sooner Nation’s fate upside down, and it’s clear now that OU has more momentum as a program than it’s had in a while.
You can tell when you look at the Sooners’ body transformations on the list, the way recruits talk about Oklahoma, and the momentum on the path the Sooners are enjoying. There will be a lot of media members and fans who will eat a lot of crows.
Lots of stories everywhere from Venables is that a mediocre recruiter to Oklahoma could no longer recruit the West Coast/California with the implication that the Sooners would no longer be able to get five star QBs. All those stories have been silenced, and there’s one left that Oklahoma will drop out of despite a top-five roster in the sport. I wouldn’t say I like the odds of that story either
The final push for investment in Oklahoma’s football program
With Oklahoma football on the brink of leaving for the SEC, OU had to open its big pockets and start investing more in football. It’s no secret that Oklahoma has recently completed stadium renovations and has an amazing facility, one of the best in the sport. However, keeping up with the Joneses is necessary for success in this sport.
Oklahoma has been notoriously frugal over the years, but its wallet seems to be open. It was embarrassing that the Oklahoma government had a head coach grooming you to take another college job (something that hasn’t happened in Oklahoma since before Bud Wilkenson).
Riley has not publicly set out his reasons for his departure, other than insisting that USC was such a great opportunity. The problem is, Oklahoma football is just as great and prestigious a job as USC, and Oklahoma doesn’t have a program in ruins.
There is more to this story. All the more so that the Oklahoma government and Riley disagreed on every detail. Riley wanted things that took longer than he wanted or that weren’t given to him. When Oklahoma hired Brent Venables, Venables let it be known about certain things he would need to take on the job.
From things like a football team chief to facility changes, changes are being made, among other things. There are new plans for the stadium refurbishment and the bringing in of Thad Turnipseed is a clear indication that the administration will not cut corners this time around and will get things done the right way no matter the cost.
Riley rejecting Oklahoma opened the eyes of the government in a way it might not have done had he stayed. It’s not just the administration; donors are opening their wallets more than ever. They never want to be ashamed of the way they were when Riley left.
Brent Venables’ staff is better than Riley’s, and they recruit better too.
Lincoln Riley and his staff were no slouch on the hiring path, but Venables and his company make them look like they are. Oklahoma football is on a recruiting role I haven’t seen in my life. Oklahoma can’t seem to do any harm and keep tearing things up along the way.
There will be a few more pledges within a few days and weeks of this article, and that’s not the minor variant. They also do more than run routes and throw passes. Oklahoma recruits any high-level position, not just a few.
Todd Bates is an incredible coach on the defensive line; Ted Roof is a National Champion as a defensive coordinator. Brandon Hall is an exceptional special team and security expert, and Jeff Lebby is more than competent as an offensive coordinator. His offenses over the past few seasons have surpassed Riley’s with significantly less talent. Bates bringing LeBlanc out of Florida is not a move you could have expected among the previous staff. A big one coming in soon that the Sooners only seem to get over the years when they get out of state.
Strength and conditioning will be a crucial difference.
Bennie Wylie was not qualified to be the strength and conditioning coach at the University of Oklahoma. When Jerry Schmidt and Lincoln Riley disagreed on several factors about performance, they broke up. Schmidt went to Texas A&M; the problem is that the discipline and playing power that the Sooners had displayed for twenty years seemed to be leaving him. Oklahoma focused on fast-twitch training, speed over strength. Repetition and explosion about violence and power. While there is more than one philosophical way to get the job done, the biggest difference is discipline.
Jerry Schmidt Works Sooners Through ‘Transformation Phase’ Prior to Fall Camp.
“Summer is clearly different from winter. There is definitely more running, more outdoors. He demands togetherness as a team.” — Marvin Mims#OUNDNA | #BoomerSoonerhttps://t.co/BtZSuIj1uw
— –ℍ ℝ (@soonergridiron) July 31, 2022
Schmidt is a strict discipline; he holds the children accountable. If you’re late, stay in front of the stair master afterwards. If you miss an elevator, I can’t imagine the punishment for that. However, under Bennie Wylie, sources told me that star players received preferential treatment, sometimes no training at all. This led to Mahala Wiggins choosing to leave the program as well. He was one of the most respected S&C staffers and worked under Schmidt for a few years before his departure.
Schmidt is back now that Venables is in charge and the players can see the difference and have let the world know on social media. Former players also notice the difference. Schmidt is the best in the business and will immediately show himself on the playing field. Oklahoma will be more disciplined and the lines of scrimmage will have significantly better playing strength.
The commitment to football around the state, program and donors is at an all-time high. The dedication to the players and their needs is at an all-time high with the soul program, the Oklahoma Collective, the personal chef for the team and more. The facilities and stadium are ready for more renovation. Brent Venables fits perfectly into the culture of Oklahoma and that is also a big boost. Recruitment is already on fire, and that’s before the season even starts, when Oklahoma is likely to bring a better product to market than it has in years past. It’s looking good in Norman.
The quality of the construction depends on the commitment of the crew. #OUNDNA pic.twitter.com/snGJDX2sEa
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 20, 2022
