Aussie shines in Atlanta domination for US Open
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have a stunning clean sweep for Australia after taking the Atlanta Open doubles title in straight sets.
In an all-Aussie final against Jason Kubler and John Peers, this year’s Australian Open champions won 7-6 (4) 7-5 on a day when Alex de Minaur also won the singles title.
De Minaur turned it into a second career title in Atlanta after beating American Jenson Brooksby in the final to continue his fine form ahead of the US Open, which starts at the end of this month.
23-year-old De Minaur won the Atlanta Open crown three years ago and triumphed over Brooksby 6-3 6-3 to claim the sixth ATP Tour title of his career.
After the win, De Minaur will jump nine places in the world rankings to 21, boding well for the final major of the year at Flushing Meadows.
When he won in Atlanta in 2019, he reached the fourth round of the major, which starts in late August.
It is De Minaur’s first title since last June at Eastbourne and his sixth ATP Tour title overall.
De Minaur had to work hard to reach the decider, collecting from a set-down in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, but the rugged Australian always persevered when under pressure.
“It’s been great to get another title under my name – it’s my sixth and not many people have been able to do that, so I feel great,” de Minaur, who reached the second week of Wimbledon for the first time this year, said.
“I feel great about my game. I put a lot of work into it, so it’s great to see the hard work paying off.”
The final was a clash between two of the best defenders on the ATP Tour, but it was De Minaur’s attack that proved critical as he clawed past the home favorite after 91 minutes.
“I knew it was going to be a very tactical, chess-like game that we would both play,” said the third seed.
“I’m glad I was able to execute my game plan and get the win, but it was a very tough game.
“It could have gone either way many times and even though the scoreboard was three and three, it felt very, very tight.”
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis clean the Aussie
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis made it a day to enjoy for Australia, having added the Atlanta doubles title to their Australian Open major earlier this year.
It was the first Aussie singles and doubles clean sweep on the ATP Tour since Bernard Tomic won the singles crown and Sam Groth and Chris Guccione teamed up for the doubles title in Bogota in 2014.
The victory was all the more remarkable after that Kyrgios retires from singles last week, citing a knee injury.
The ‘Special Ks’ took 94 minutes to claim their second doubles title at ATP Tour level, having also won a rain-delayed semi-final earlier in the day.
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis have kept all four break points they faced in the championship game, to improve their double record this season to 13 wins from 15 games.
Tennis fans then took to social media to celebrate what many described as an “Aussie dominance” in Atlanta.
with agencies
