McGraw and Wenaas Named Preseason All-Big Ten





Volleyball | 8/20/22 10:00:00 AM CHICAGO, Illinois — University of Minnesota Fifth Year Senior Libero CC McGraw and junior outside Jenna Wenaas both landed a spot in the Preseason All-Big Ten team, it was announced today by the conference bureau. Both are McGrawand Wenaas’ first wink. Minnesota was tagged to finish third in the standings, voted by the conference coaches. Wisconsin would win the conference, followed by Nebraskain in second, Minnesota in third, Ohio State in fourth, and Penn State to round out the top five. The Gophers have finished third or better in each of the past seven seasons and have been at the helm in nine of Coach McCutcheon’s ten seasons. A two-time All-America honorable mention, McGraw’s stellar 2021 season brought her to the All-Big Ten First Team for the second time in her career (2019). McGraw led the Gophers and was second in the Big Ten with 4.59 counts per set. She was the only Gopher to play in every set during the regular season. McGraw surpassed her previous season best of 4.39 counts per set (2020-21) and had a Big Ten best three games with 30+ counts in 2021. The rest of the conference combined had four players this season’s 30-dig overshadow marker . She is ranked No. 5 all time in excavations in Minnesota (1554) and chose to return to the ‘U’ in 2022 to complete her eligibility and complete her master’s degree in sports and exercise sciences. An up and coming junior from Frisco, Texas, Wenaas was named Second Team All-Big Ten in 2021 after a breakthrough season averaging 3.28 kills and 2.60 digs per set. She was ranked second on the team with 336 kills and combined with Stephanie Samedy to form the most prolific offensive duo in the Big Ten Conference. Wena reached double figures in 24 of 31 games and racked up 11 doubles in 2021. One of her most memorable appearances was a 22 kill and 19 dig outing (both career-highs at the time) in a five-set win over Nebraska on 30. October. The Gophers open the season on Friday, August 26 against Baylor in the Big 12/Big Ten Challenge in a rematch of the 2021 Sweet 16 in Madison, Wisconsin. The ‘U’ finished last with 23-9 (15-5 Big Ten) season. 2022 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON POLL 1. Wisconsin

2. Nebraska

3. Minnesota 4. Ohio State

5. Penn State

6. (tie) Illinois

(tie) Michigan

8. Purdue

9. Northwest

10. Maryland

11. Michigan State

12. Iowa

13. Indiana

14. Rutgers 2022 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON ALL CONFERENCE TEAM Raina Terry, Jr., OH, Illinois

Rainelle Jones, Grad., MB, Maryland

Jess Mruzik, Jr., OH, Michigan

CC McGraw Grad., L/DS, Minnesota

Jenna Wenaas Jr., OH, Minnesota

Kaitlyn Hord, Sr., MB, Nebraska

MADI KUBIK, Sr., OH, Nebraska

Lexi Rodriguez, So., L/DS, Nebraska

Temi Thomas-Ailara, Sr., OH, Northwest

Emily Londot, Jr., OPP, Ohio State

Mac Podraza, Sr., S, Ohio State

Rylee Rader, Jr., MB, Ohio State

Sarah Franklin, RS-So., OH, Wisconsin

Devyn Robinson, Jr., MB/RS, Wisconsin

Anna Smrek, So., MB/RS, Wisconsin Unanimous selection listed in ALL CAPS

Additional student-athlete due to a tie vote

