International cricketer strikes $4 million deal





International cricketer Aaron Finch has struck a $4 million deal for his dazzling Melbourne home. The opening batsman and limited-overs skipper and his wife Amy listed their architecturally designed property in early June. The property went under contract after ten days on the market, Domain Pricefinder data shows that it was gone faster than its initial closing date of Aug. 4. The couple’s home was designed by Architecton’s Nick Lukas, who has completed two other sleek Aberfeldie projects, listed on their website. READ MORE: The Adelaide rental with a quirky ‘shoilet’ on offer for $290 a week The decks and pool area of ​​the healthy Finch house. (Domain) Aaron Finch goes wild during the Australian T20 series against India last December. (Getty) The Finch family collected $4.004,000 from the private treaty sale. The broker was Joe Zucco of McDonald Upton. The sale is the second highest price achieved in Aberfeldie on the river, after the $4.73 million earned by a home on Clifton Street six months ago. A highlight of the Finch’s five-bedroom home is the pool area, which includes multiple decks and a spa. READ MORE: Amber Heard sells her house for $1.6 million after Johnny Depp statement The property is architecturally designed and the second highest selling in the suburb. (Domain) Aaron and Amy Finch at the 2020 Australian Cricket Awards at Crown Palladium in Melbourne. (Getty) Inside are several luxurious living areas, including a “fireplace retreat”, a cellar and bar, and the fifth bedroom can be converted into a theater room. The address is within walking distance of Maribyrnong River. The house has city views – Aberfeldie is an inner-northwestern suburb of Melbourne, about 9km from the CBD, and does not have the high profile of some other prestigious postcodes.

