4 players to sell high in Dynasty Leagues (2022 Fantasy Football)

All good things must come to an end. Father Time has only one loss to a middle-aged Northern California man who kisses his kids on the lips and doesn’t eat strawberries. If there was one law to follow in the fantasy football of the dynasty would be the one dealing with diminishing returns. One last exhausted cliché to bow to this hopefully useful column on strategic advice for dynasty managers is: don’t get caught holding the bag… timing is everything (oops, there were two more).

Just as it is wise to acquire players in dynastic leagues that will soon rise, it is imperative to part with those whose midnight bells toll before their carriage turns into a pumpkin. Sometimes it seems impossible to make that choice at the right time. Bill Belichick’s modus operandi as a general manager is centered around his tendency to unplug a player a year earlier than anyone else would. More often than not, the most successful head coach in NFL history smelled like roses afterwards.

Here are four players for whom I would try to acquire assets before their value starts to decline. The appearance of some of these names may provoke a reflexive protest, but do not confuse this with an indictment of their talents as footballers. Sometimes dynasty managers are blinded by the here and now and don’t realize that hitting maximum value is the real mission here. The iron is hot and we should strike.

Russell Wilson (QB – DEN)

Seattle began their half-hearted rebuild by swapping out its franchise quarterback, sending the fantasy world into a tizzy. For a while, it was rumored that Aaron Rodgers would be the one to grab the reins in the Mile High City. When Rodgers signed his extension to stay in Green Bay, followed by Davante Adams’ trade to the Raiders, the Broncos were suddenly up the tributary without an oar to steer their canoe.

It seemed that the John Elway era was doomed to be “one quarterback away” forever until the worthless Mr. Unlimited arrived. The fantasy ramifications are still a subject of feverish debate this summer. Wilson is the best Denver QB since Peyton Manning, but what about his sudden spike in dynastic value? Even with a terrible front line, Wilson was a non-factor on the ground as a scrambler in 2021. At 33, his Konami days are just a fond memory. His receiving corps in Denver is supposed to be strong with the likes of Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, but I wouldn’t say they’re any better than DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Last season’s QB16 finish could be a sign of the decline in Wilson’s dynasty value, had fantasy managers not been distracted by the tantalizing change in the landscape. He has made up nine consecutive top-12 QB seasons before 2021. The reality is that the Broncos Wilson’s receiving corps needed more than he needed them. Russ’ ADP reflects the opposite, as he is currently being called in as the QB9 on the heels of his career lows in hasty attempts and passing yards. There is also the issue of the topicality of Wilson’s fantasy scores. He’s been as predictable as a sunrise with goals early in the season for the past five seasons, along with the inevitable sunset when his production plummets in the second half to doom fantasy managers when they need him most.

Russell Wilson will be a very good QB for many years to come. Unfortunately, the return value in a dynasty trade will probably never be higher than it is now.

Austin Ekeler (RB-LAC)

This one bothers me the most. Ekeler is one of the most beloved figures in the NFL among fantasy managers. He is a great player ambassador for our game and encourages us to draft him. Any footballer striving to help us win is extremely hard to trade away, but part of me knows it’s unwise to get emotionally attached to a 27-year-old running back into the dynasty. When I take a trembling step back, my perspective becomes clear.

The 2021 RB2 scored a whopping 20 touchdowns, almost twice as high as his career in 2019 (11). He’s an elite who recovers from a high-octane offense, but the fact remains that he’s defying all odds with this level of production at his age and less than ideal size.

The Chargers have now also openly tried to lighten Ekeler’s workload. Following his breakthrough 2019 season, UCLA front office drafted Joshua Kelley to reduce the wear and tear of their raw diamonds in the rough.

When Kelley was not an adequate replacement, especially when Ekeler missed half of the 2020 season with a torn hamstring, the team tried again with Larry Rountree’s pick.

Neither Kelley nor Rountree showed satisfactory replacement value last season as Ekeler took the league by storm alongside young star QB Justin Herbert.

Finally, the real eye-opener this year was the fourth round roster of standout RB Isaiah Spiller of Texas A&M. Spiller has a resume and skills far exceeding those of Kelley or Rountree and is uniquely equipped to intervene as a three-down RB in the event that Ekeler is unavailable.

Dealing with the RB position in the dynasty is downright terrifying. The average shelf life of a ball carrier is comparable to that of an avocado. Some of the best dynasty managers I’ve met and competed with have imparted the wisdom to constantly churning your roster, especially with RBs. Ekeler might be a piece that will keep you warm in a warring team, but a mediocre or rebuilding dynasty should have him looking around to secure 2023 rookie draft capital, along with some younger talent to bolster the future.

Deebo Samuel (WR – SF)

At this point, the 49ers have yet to agree on a lucrative contract extension for their ultra-talented hybrid player. Deebo enjoyed his first fully healthy professional season in 2021, with an unprecedented positional dichotomy.

In a near-perfect split, Samuel averaged nearly nine goals over his first eight games and a total of just six hasty attempts in that span. In the second half of the season, head coach Kyle Shanahan flipped the script and called Deebo the “broad back” of the 49ers. His goals per game dropped to five, while he got 53 hasty attempts.

The results were just as impressive, with Deebo’s fantasy production not missing a beat. The South Carolina alum scored nine touchdowns in the second half of the season, seven of which came to the ground. Why would a rational dynasty manager trade away such a unique player on the heels of a 350 point (WR3) fantasy season? Like many Bay Area companies’ concerns, my issue is about sustainability.

Samuel has already said he doesn’t want to carry the workload of a running back and even submitted a trade request to the 49ers in the spring. Although built as a 1.80m, 215lb, he and his agent are also well aware of the physical and financial disadvantages of RBs compared to WRs. Deebo wants WR money and the extended play window that comes with it. Unfortunately, his head coach is notorious for treating his players like a pizza delivery boy treats his ’76 Datsun. Samuel already has a checkered injury history dating back to his Palmetto State days.

The risk of sticking to a player like Deebo Samuel in the dynasty has mostly centered around his increased injury risk as part of the Shanahan system that has historically been burned by the ball carriers at an alarming rate. The trade-off is the kind of advantage we saw last season from Deebo, along with Devonta Freeman in Atlanta and Alfred Morris with Robert Griffin III in Washington. Just as soon as fantasy managers enjoyed competition-winning campaigns, they were burned by deteriorating roles and health.

While it’s entirely possible that Deebo will continue his frenzy through the NFL defense as a member of the 49ers, he’s still the ultimate sales contender. The catch in recent trades in my leagues nearly all included a 2023 first-round rookie pick and another starting-caliber player. Another team acquiring Deebo in a trade would immediately justify a drop in his dynasty value, while there is no scenario where his value increases in a significant way.

Dalton Schultz (TE – DAL)

In fairness to the Stanford alum, Dalton Schultz has some big shoes to fill as the Dallas Cowboys’ tight end. He’s not Jason Witten, however much the notoriously delusional fanbase throws that equation into the ring. Almost everyone was surprised by his production last season, where he admirably filled in for an injured Blake Jarwin for the second year in a row.

He’s not as athletic as Jarwin, nor is he a great blocker. He doesn’t drive sharp routes or hit the seam like Jarwin, but he stayed healthy, earning over 100 goals from Dak Prescott in 2021. We can attribute his eight touchdowns to his finishing as the TE3 overall last season, as he only averaged of a hit more than 10 meters per reception.

The receiving corps in Dallas is undergoing renovation and will enter 2022. Amari Cooper was traded to the Browns for a Juggs machine and a duffel bag full of cash. Michael Gallup is in the midst of his ACL recovery and will likely return in the mid-2022 season as the Z vertical threat facing X receiver CeeDee Lamb. Schultz is the third wheel in the long run at best, especially if rookie Jalen Tolbert plays a meaningful role.

There have also been rumors of the highly anticipated Tony Pollard receiving role expansion. Pollard is the Cowboys’ most dynamic ball carrier and was a standout WR at the University of Memphis. Any specialized playpacks that put him in the speed lock role would certainly cut Schultz’s slice of the pie.

Schultz is anything but flashy or exciting as a fantasy player, but he still goes like the TE7 in Dynasty ADP. Dak’s short range safety blanket is a fun, cozy role that puts the mind at ease. The problem is, no one in their right mind expects Schultz to ever… exceed his numbers from last season. He has reached a peak. It was fun, but now it’s time to pack him with a solid pick for guys like Kyle Pitts, Mark Andrews or George Kittle to compete for a dynasty championship.

