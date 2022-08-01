Fans explode over Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz photo

Italian youngster Jannik Sinner (pictured left) triumphed over friend and rival Carlos Alcaraz in the Umag final. (Getty Images)

Italian youngster Jannik Sinner has produced one of the best matches of his career to beat Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in Umag as the tennis world erupted on the screens after the match.

Both Sinner and Alcaraz are torchbearers for the next generation of tennis stars and they showed why they are both so acclaimed after the Italian won 6-7, 6-1, 6-1.

ENORMOUS: Tennis world erupts over Aussie domination for US Open

AWESOME: The detail of Venus and Serena Williams is causing a frenzy among fans

Sinner dominated after 19-year-old Alcaraz triumphed in the first set tiebreak.

“I’m obviously very happy,” Sinner said.

“I’ve had a difficult year so far, I had a few unlucky moments, but we worked every time to play better, be a better player, be a better person… improve things.”

Sinner’s ATP title win was his first for 2022 and his sixth career title.

By comparison, Alcaraz has five titles to his name at the age of 19.

At a nice moment after the game, we saw Sinner and Alcaraz laughing with their trophies on the podium, while the two shared a healthy friendship off the field.

Sinner’s dismantling of Alcaraz also brought the rest of the ATP Tour up to speed ahead of the US Open.

The tennis world reacted quickly to the young couple’s astonishing achievements, in an era of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Many also praised the beautiful photo of the two friends laughing with their trophies, which could mark the beginning of a strong rivalry.

Sinner saved all nine break points he encountered before converting his first match point to claim his first trophy on clay court after winning all previous trophy in hard court tournaments.

The 20-year-old Sinner broke his opponent for the first time in the third game of the second set, a game after saving six break points.

He improved his record against fellow boy Alcaraz to 2-1.

Carlos Alcaraz achieves career-high ranking

just last week, Alcaraz became the youngest player to enter the World Top 5 since fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal in 2005.

Story continues

After his second consecutive final, Alcaraz will now move up one position to the number four in the world ranking.

Alcaraz played his leading sixth final of the year.

He won five titles, four of which in 2022.

The duo are now continuing their hard court campaigns ahead of the US Open.

with MONKEY

click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.