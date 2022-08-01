Cricket captain Meg Lanning of Australia left the country after a nightmarish blunder in the demolition of Barbados during the Commonwealth Games

Despite producing a banging innings to lead Australia to a major Commonwealth Games cricket win, skipper Meg Lanning was left wanting to dig a hole in the middle of Edgbaston and crawl into it.

Lanning made the easiest catches to deny spinner Alana King a hat-trick in Sunday’s nine-wicket win over Barbados – the drop also cost the leg spinner a first-ever T20 five-wicket-haul.

I’m having nightmares, Lanning said of the missed opportunity, something going to her right breast.

I wanted to dig a hole and jump in as fast as possible.

I don’t know – I tried my best and I dropped it.

I was just disappointed for Kingy. She was such a good bowler and to let her down like that wasn’t ideal.

Lanning vented her frustrations on the Barbados bowlers as she hammered an unbeaten 36 from 21 deliveries, a knock that included six consecutive balls in a Deandra Dottin over 25 runs.

Alyssa Healy was undefeated on 23 from 24 balls, the pair set up an unbroken tie of 63 points after Beth Mooney’s early loss to bring in Barbados a total of 64 with 71 balls remaining.

Meg Lanning wanted to dig a hole in the middle of Edgbaston and crawl into it. Credit: Getty

I just really wanted to contribute, Lanning said.

That over from Dottin I got a few loose balls to put away and I got a little rhythm which was nice.

The win guarantees Australia a place in the semi-finals for Wednesday’s group match against Pakistan.

While Lanning and Healy were efficient, the win was taken by King – who despite the drop finished with a career best 4-8 from four overs, while Tahlia McGrath had 3-13 from four overs.

King caught Shakera Selman and Shamilia Connell lbw on consecutive deliveries with the third and fourth balls of her third left, and caused Keila Elliott’s edge with her next ball to watch Lanning spill the ball.

Alana King took 4-8 ​​but was denied a hat-trick due to a missed catch in Australia’s win at Birmingham. (AP PHOTO) Credit: AP

That’s good cricket – nobody wants to drop it or anything, King said of the missed opportunity.

It’s just the way the game goes, I’m happy to contribute in the way I can.

With a number of different contributors during their first two wins, Lanning said she was happy with how the team was building towards the thorny end of the tournament.

She also praised the hybrid wicket used for the Commonwealth Games as great fun to save, although matches for the finals will return to turf wickets.

