Sports
Cricket captain Meg Lanning of Australia left the country after a nightmarish blunder in the demolition of Barbados during the Commonwealth Games
Despite producing a banging innings to lead Australia to a major Commonwealth Games cricket win, skipper Meg Lanning was left wanting to dig a hole in the middle of Edgbaston and crawl into it.
Lanning made the easiest catches to deny spinner Alana King a hat-trick in Sunday’s nine-wicket win over Barbados – the drop also cost the leg spinner a first-ever T20 five-wicket-haul.
You can watch the brutal moment in the video above
Stream Seven’s coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2022 for free 7plus >>
I’m having nightmares, Lanning said of the missed opportunity, something going to her right breast.
I wanted to dig a hole and jump in as fast as possible.
I don’t know – I tried my best and I dropped it.
I was just disappointed for Kingy. She was such a good bowler and to let her down like that wasn’t ideal.
Lanning vented her frustrations on the Barbados bowlers as she hammered an unbeaten 36 from 21 deliveries, a knock that included six consecutive balls in a Deandra Dottin over 25 runs.
Alyssa Healy was undefeated on 23 from 24 balls, the pair set up an unbroken tie of 63 points after Beth Mooney’s early loss to bring in Barbados a total of 64 with 71 balls remaining.
EVERY EVENT: View the full Commonwealth Games schedule
MEDAL LANGUAGE: Every Gold, Silver and Bronze at Birmingham 2022
LATEST RESULTS: Detailed overview of every event at the Games
I just really wanted to contribute, Lanning said.
That over from Dottin I got a few loose balls to put away and I got a little rhythm which was nice.
The win guarantees Australia a place in the semi-finals for Wednesday’s group match against Pakistan.
While Lanning and Healy were efficient, the win was taken by King – who despite the drop finished with a career best 4-8 from four overs, while Tahlia McGrath had 3-13 from four overs.
King caught Shakera Selman and Shamilia Connell lbw on consecutive deliveries with the third and fourth balls of her third left, and caused Keila Elliott’s edge with her next ball to watch Lanning spill the ball.
That’s good cricket – nobody wants to drop it or anything, King said of the missed opportunity.
It’s just the way the game goes, I’m happy to contribute in the way I can.
With a number of different contributors during their first two wins, Lanning said she was happy with how the team was building towards the thorny end of the tournament.
She also praised the hybrid wicket used for the Commonwealth Games as great fun to save, although matches for the finals will return to turf wickets.
Like Tokyo 2020 on Seven, there will be one destination to watch every epic achievementevery medal moment, every record attempt and every inspiring twist of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
7plus is the only place to watch up to 30 live and sports channels, see what’s when, keep up with the medal tally, create a watchlist to follow your favorite events and track highlights.
Sources
2/ https://7news.com.au/sport/commonwealth-games/aussie-captain-meg-lanning-left-gutted-after-nightmare-blunder-in-commonwealth-games-demolition-of-barbados-c-7709945
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Fifteen Lions Recognized as Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes August 3, 2022
- Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Charged With Criminal Speeding August 3, 2022
- World of Warcraft mobile game canceled by Blizzard and NetEase August 3, 2022
- Ontario now has over 400 confirmed monkeypox cases August 3, 2022
- Immunity protein shots may protect against malaria for months August 3, 2022