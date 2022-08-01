Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Analytical Model Sleepers That Nailed Damian Harris’ Big Year

This season, CeeDee Lamb will be the undisputed No. 1 receiver in the Cowboys’ offense, but in 2021 he was deployed all over the field in passing formations. The Cowboys are going in for Lamb and an injured Michael Gallup as their top two options at wide receiver this season, but how much should you bring first on your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Gallup is coming from an ACL injury and is not expected to be ready at the start of the season. Over the past three seasons, the Cowboys have also increased the frequency, using two wide receiver sets, which could make Lamb one of the biggest 2022 Fantasy football players in the top tier of wide receivers. Before you create your 2022 Fantasy Football draft strategy, Be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets of the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots sending Damian Harris back would dramatically outperform his ADP in the fifth round of Fantasy Football. The result: Harris became the early workhorse for New England, rushing for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 backtrack in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who came off the board on average 20 picks earlier.

The same model has a proven track record of giving Fantasy Football tips, with AJ Brown also being identified as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy Football busts last season. Plus, it’s called previous Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who counted on such players made a run for their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat out human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections are updated several times a day, so you always get the best Fantasy football advice.

Now SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy Football Ranking 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, pimples, and busts.Go to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy Football Sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football players the model predicts: Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Heading into this season there’s some uncertainty about which wide receiver the new quarterback Russell Wilson will be in another Denver offense, but Jeudy showed last season that he was just as capable of getting looks as teammates Courtland Sutton and Tim patrick.

Jeudy missed six games last season with an ankle injury, but finished with 49 goals in the games he played. Patrick finished with 46 catches in Jeudy’s remaining nine games played and Sutton had 35. Jeudy was able to maximize his chances, leading the trio of receivers in yards on catch per reception with 4.9. With an upgrade at quarterback this season, the model expects Jeudy to have a better year than others lined up for him such as Amari Cooper, Adam Thielen and Darnell Mooney.

Another sleeper who has identified SportsLine’s 2022 Fantasy Football rankings: Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay. He missed three games last season due to injury, causing career low catches, yards per target, yards per catch and yards per game. He only had one game with over 70 yards and scored no touchdowns.

However, Golladay still has a shot at being the No. 1 wide receiver in New York this season. He has received more than 1,000 yards twice in his five-year career, averaging 18.3 yards per reception and 11 touchdowns in 2019. Golladay is flying under the radar due to a disappointing campaign in 2021, but his improved health and more time in the field system should lead to a much stronger year in 2022.

How To Find Proven 2022 Fantasy Football Football Rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprise quarterback, you don’t even think about getting taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy Football checkers. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option for superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for each player, on SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that mentioned Damian Harris’ huge seasonAnd invent.