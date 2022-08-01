Wales suffer painful defeat in women’s team table tennis at Commonwealth Games





Hall three of the National Exhibition Center could very well have been the Principality Stadium, so much support from Wales, but it wasn’t enough to save heartache as Wales was painfully beaten by Malaysia in women’s team table tennis at the Commonwealth Games.

It took three and a half hours to separate the two teams, with Ying Ho beating Charlotte Carey 3-2 in the final match to send Malaysia through to the final.

The Welsh team of Carey, Chloe Thomas Wu Zhang and Anna Hursey were given a standing ovation at the end of the match and again as they left the field by the vocal stalwart Wales. The team now faces Australia in the bronze medal match as they look for the third ever table tennis medal in Wales. We need to use that pain to pull ourselves up, said a tearful Carey, who won an epic match against Li Chang to make it 1-1 earlier in the tie. We have nothing to lose against Australia, they are a strong team, but we and I are also so proud of the team. I could hear my parents [in the crowd] and we just wanted to make them proud. Today wasn’t our day, but hopefully we can use that heartbreak to pick ourselves up for the bronze. The Welsh side was cheered on by an extremely rowdy crowd which created an electric atmosphere as the match continued late into the evening, finally finishing at 10pm. And 16-year-old Anna Hursey believed the audience played a huge part in their historic performance. It’s so important, so many people from Wales came to us and supported us, which was great, Hursey said. The English public supported us. We all tried our best, we lost by just a few points. We did our best and now we have the bronze medal game tomorrow and hopefully we can do better. There were better fortunes elsewhere at NEC as Wales stopped a late comeback to beat Scotland 48-42 in netball. Wales dominated the first half, taking a 26-15 lead at half-time, but were quickly fed back by a resurgent Scotland, who won the fourth quarter 14-7. But captain Nia Jones held out for their first win of the Games, and the mid-court admitted they had enjoyed the win. It’s really satisfying, Jones said. I’m trying to get the emotion out of it, but actually we’re really going to enjoy it. We’re on the same hotel floor as Scotland, so it could have been a miserable rest of the tournament, but we’re going to really enjoy that. In the men’s weightlifting, there was disappointment for Michael Farmer, who finished seventh in the men’s 73kg final after lifting 286kg. National Lottery players raise more than 30 million a week for charities, including essential funding for sports from the grassroots to the elite. Find out how great your numbers are happening at: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk and get involved by using the hashtag: #TNLAthletes.

